Joaquin Niemann enjoys a good weekend during his time off from golf

Joaquin Niemann enjoyed some time away from the greens with his family, while he utilized his time doing exercise. The Chilean professional golfer is making the most of his downtime after the 2025 LIV Golf season.On Saturday, Niemann shared a few pictures and videos on his Instagram account, giving a glimpse of his weekend outing. He posted several workout snaps, as well as one with his wife, Christina Hellema Puga. Sharing the post, he wrote:&quot;Getting the ☀️ thankful for a good weekend 🇨🇱 Good workout 💪 @hugo_hardtmann @coachac_&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe last slide of the post included a snap of the couple. Niemann posed in black shorts, while his wife wore pink trousers and a white top.After the 2025 LIV Golf season in August, Joaquin Niemann enjoyed a vacation with his family. Last week, his wife shared a picture of their vacation on her Instagram account with a two-word caption that read:&quot;Family vacation&quot;Joaquin Niemann's wife post /@titihellemaJoaquin Niemann tied the knot with his wife in 2023 after dating for around six years. The couple met in 2017 and have been together since.Puga is often seen cheering for him during his games and even caddied for him at the Masters Par 3 Contest. Earlier this month, the couple attended an F1 race and cheered for the McLaren team.Niemann then competed at the BMW PGA Championship before taking a break from the greens to spend quality time with his loved ones.Joaquin Niemann sums up the LIV Golf season with a heartfelt postJoaquin Niemann shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account to sum up his 2025 LIV Golf season. After the LIV Golf Indianapolis event, which was the final individual event of the season, he shared a few pictures on his Instagram account on August 18.Niemann shared snaps with his team, along with a few images of him doing exercise and a picture of his pet. Sharing the post, he wrote a heartfelt caption that said:&quot;Extremely proud of this season. Every rep, every swing, every win, and every loss was worth it. I’ve got the best team in the world, and the world saw it today. It really sucks to come in second personally, but it’s all part of the process. I’ll be back, stronger than ever. @jsmunoz23 Qué gran soldado tengo a mi lado. Felicitaciones, bien merecido 💪🏽 Y @jonrahm, qué gran batalla diste. Gran triunfo 👏🏼&quot;Joaquin Niemann/@joaco_niemannThis season on LIV Golf, Niemann started with a T33 finish in Riyadh and then went on to win the Adelaide event. He then finished T12 at the Hong Kong event and later won the Singapore event.Niemann won five tournaments this season on the LIV Golf. The other three victories came in Mexico City, Virginia, and the United Kingdom. He also played in all four majors and made the cut in two of them.