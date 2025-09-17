Joaquin Niemann enjoys holiday in Juno Beach amid PGA Tour Break

Chilean professional golfer Joaquin Niemann is currently on a break from competition. Recently, he visited Juno Beach, Florida. He posted a photo on his Instagram Story, showing himself walking into the ocean waves with his travel companions, whom he tagged as @titihellema and @tayhellema.

The post tagged Juno Beach is a public beach in Palm Beach County. Niemann wore patterned swim shorts and walked toward the waves. His two companions followed close behind. Here's Nimeann's Instagram story:

Image via Instagram-@ joaco_niemann

Joaquin Niemann, born in Santiago, Chile, turned professional in 2018. He remains one of the top Chilean golfers on the PGA Tour. In the course, Niemann last appeared at the 2025 BMW Championship.

He made a shaky start by carding 72 in the first round. He shot only 3 birdies on eagle alongside three bogeys and a double bogey in the first round. He improved with a second round 70. Interestingly, his front nine featured 4 birdies. The second nine did not go like the front nine. He made 3 bogeys and a double bogey to end the round.

Niemann had been praised for his brilliant third round. He carded a bogey-free 65 in the third round. He shot 7 birdies to end the day. Joaquin Niemann made only one bogey in the final round and scored 69.

Joaquin Niemann visited Monza for the Italian Grand Prix amid a PGA Tour break.

Earlier this month, Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann attended the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Italy, and enjoyed exclusive access. As Nimenan was taking a break from playing golf, he spent his time at the McLaren team’s garage.

He later shared his gratitude toward McLaren driver Lando Norris for the hospitality. He posted a series of nine images and a short video clip showing the McLaren crew in action, including a moment of tyre changes during the race weekend.

On September 6, Joaquin Niemann arrived at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza with his wife, Christina Hellema Puga. The couple received VIP access and posed inside the McLaren garage while Norris prepared for his race. Niemann later wrote in his Instagram post:

“Gran Premio d’Italia 🇮🇹 🍨 An honor to share the team atmosphere in the @mclaren garages 🏎. Thanks @zbrownceo and @lando for the warm welcome — let’s flip it next time, see you on the course w/@torquegc_ ⛳”

Norris's estimated net worth stands at $35 million. During the race, Norris faced a setback with a slow pit stop that allowed his championship rival, Oscar Piastri, to pass him late in the event. McLaren later instructed Piastri to yield, enabling Norris to regain position and finish second behind Max Verstappen.

This result tightened the championship race, reducing Piastri’s lead to 31 points. Niemann’s visit highlighted a crossover moment between golf and motorsport.

