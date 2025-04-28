Joaquin Niemann gets honest about matching 5x major champion’s LIV Golf record

Joaquin Niemann candidly reflected on matching the LIV Golf record with five-time major winner Brooks Koepka after winning the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico event. At the recently concluded Saudi league event, the Chilean golfer registered an easy three-stroke win.

It was his fifth win on the circuit, tying with Koepka, who has also won five tournaments in the series. In the post-round press conference of the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event, Joaquin Niemann was asked about his record of most wins on LIV Golf. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, it's special to be up there with Brooks as most wins. I mean, it's just been three years since I joined here on LIV, and I feel like it's a special place right now for me to be here and I can become the most winner on the league. Yeah, it's something that I'm looking forward to that, and I'm going to work hard for that.

Joaquin Niemann won his maiden LIV Golf event last season in Mayakoba. He defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff to win the tournament and then won the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah event.

2025 has seemingly been phenomenal for the 26-year-old golfer. The Mexico City event was his third win of the season, having previously won the Adelaide event, then the Singapore event.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka won the 2022 LIV Golf Jeddah event and then won two events in 2023 and two in 2024. He won the LIV Golf Orlando and Jeddah events in 2023 and then the Singapore and Greenbrier events in 2024.

Joaquin Niemann reflects on his performance at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City

Joaquin Niemann started his campaign at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico event with a round of 3-under and then played the second round of 7-under. He played the third round of 8-under and settled with a total of 16-under.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, April 27, Niemann reflected on his performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It was a good battle. Starting off the day, I knew I needed to obviously do something special, having Bryson three shots ahead and the way he's been playing, also Cam with the really good first two rounds and the caliber of a player he is."

"Today was a really exciting Sunday for me to be out there with them in the last group, especially in Mexico, and I kind of felt like I was fitting in pretty well with the crowd," he added.

Niemann started his 2025 LIV Golf campaign in Riyadh, where he finished in T33 place. He then competed at the Adelaide event and registered a win. He settled in T12 place in the Hong Kong event, followed by another win in Singapore, and then T33 in Miami.

