Joaquin Niemann, other LIV Golfers surprise Adelaide fans at local golf shop

Joaquin Niemann and other LIV golfers surprised fans at a local golf shop in Adelaide. The Chilean is gearing up to play this week at the upcoming Saudi league event in Adelaide.

Ahead of the tournament, Niemann, Sergio Garcia, and Louis Oosthuizen spent some time at Drummond Golf Shop to sign autographs for the fans. Torque GC shared a video of the LIV golfers signing the autographs for the fans along with the caption writing:

"Joaco Niemann, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen spent a couple hours in @drummondgolf a local golf shop just to sign autographs and take pictures with fans in Adelaide."

The Saudi league has already started with its fourth season last week in Riyadh. This week, the players will tee off in Adelaide for the second event of the season.

LIV Golf Adelaide will start with its first round on Friday, February 14, and will conclude after three rounds on Sunday, February 16.

How did Joaquin Niemann fare at LIV Golf Riyadh?

Joaquin Niemann started his LIV Golf 2025 season in Riyadh, playing in the season-opening event. However, he struggled with his game and finished in a tie for 33rd place.

He started his campaign with a solid round of 5-under but then struggled in the second and third rounds. He played a round of 1-under on the second day and 1-over on the third round.

During the press conference at the Riyadh event on February 5, Joaquin Niemann reflected on his expectations for the new season and the other teams his team, Torque GC, would be looking forward to beat in 2025. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think obviously Ripper winning last year is the team to beat, obviously, and yeah, there's a few other teams that are pretty strong. I think now with Legion XIII it's a really strong team, same as Crushers last year. Our team is pretty strong, too. I feel like for us, for my team, I feel like we have a lot to prove. I feel like last year we had some good finish, not good enough.

"I feel like it would have been nice winning at least one to get that rhythm, and I feel like there is a lot to do now. We've got a nice week here playing night golf and then obviously going to Australia is really special. I think it's one of my favourite events, as well, on the calendar, and yeah, try our best to take their thrown," he added.

Joaquin Niemann had an amazing golf outing in 2024, and he wrapped the season finishing in second position in the standings. He started last season in Mayakoba with a victory and then won another tournament in Jeddah. He finished in T3 place at the LIV Golf Adelaide 2024 event.

