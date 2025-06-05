Joaquin Niemann makes feelings known on Phil Mickelson's major wins - “You always want more”

Joaquin Niemann recently opened up about his aim for major success and praised Phil Mickelson. At the pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2024 US Open, Niemann highlighted Mickelson's six-major championship legacy.

Niemann is yet to secure a major title, but his ambition mirrors Mickelson's in terms of mindset. The 25-year-old golfer said (via ASAP Sports):

"He's probably not happy having only six majors. But I feel like that's just how the human being is. You always want more. I know that I don't have any majors yet. I know if I have one, I know I'm going to have another one and then another one, and that's the way it works."

"I remember I played a practice round with Phil last year at the Masters, and at the end of the day every player and every person is so different from one to each other. I feel like Phil is really intense with the game, with his approach to the game and the way he sees the game. He wants to learn. He has a lot of information between his church book at the Masters. He was making me hit putts from all over the place, know this, remember this. I know he's that way and he works that way, and he thinks that he will get better that way," he added.

Phil Mickelson, 53, boasts six major titles, including three Masters, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship. His win at the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50 made him the oldest major winner in history. Away from the greens, Joaquin Niemann and Phil Mickelson also collaborated on a video recently.

Phil Mickelson and Joaquin Niemann engage in a lighthearted face-off with social media stars

Joaquin Nieman and Phil Mickelson featured in a humorous video alongside content creators Carter Smith and Grant Horvat last month. Released on May 27, the Instagram reel highlights Smith proposing a face-off between Mickelson and Horvat versus Niemann and himself.

"They are scared of losing this. They know we gonna beat them, so," Niemann joked.

This collaboration marks the ongoing trend in the golf world, where professionals are integrating social media personalities to engage younger audiences. LIV Golf has been arranging events like the 'Duels in Miami' to feature such crossovers, with the next event scheduled at the Robert Trent Jones golf club in Virginia from June 6-8.

Similarly, the PGA Tour has expanded its 'Creator Classic' series after its inaugural event at East Lake Golf Club in August 2024. The series paired golf influencers with professional players at TPC Sawgrass and the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Moving forward, Joquin Niemnn will be seen playing at the upcoming 2025 US Open.

