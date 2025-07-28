Joaquin Niemann pens down a heartfelt message after his fifth win of the season at the 2025 LIV Golf UK

Joaquin Niemann earned his fifth individual title of the 2025 season with a three-shot win at LIV Golf UK, held at JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England. The 25-year-old closed with a 3-under 68 on Sunday to finish the week at 17-under 196.Niemann, captain of Torque GC, tallied five birdies and two bogeys in the final round to add to previous wins this season in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, and Virginia. The victory came just a week after he missed the cut at The Open and parted ways with both his coach and caddie.Hours after his exceptional performance at the 2025 LIV Golf UK, Joaquin Niemann shared pictures from the event on Instagram. In the caption, he expressed his feelings and wrote:“5th win of the season! ✋🏼What a week. So many positives, great vibes, and an incredible team around me that helps me bring out my best every day. UK, you were amazing 🇬🇧 To all the Chileans and Latinos who supported me and @torquegc_ this week, thank you from the heart. We feel her energy all the time. This is for you too 💪🏽” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Niemann succeeded individually, his team fell short. Torque GC entered Sunday with a three-shot cushion but couldn’t hold off a surging Legion XIII squad. Led by solid contributions across the lineup, Legion XIII posted a final-round 14-under, bringing their tournament total to 35-under — eight clear of Torque GC — and securing their fifth team win of the season.One of the highlights of Niemann’s round came at the par-4 15th, where he landed an approach inside five feet. That birdie extended his lead to three and effectively sealed the win, as the chasing pack couldn’t mount a late challenge.Despite his personal success, Joaquin Niemann appeared more focused on the team outcome in post-round comments, underlining his disappointment at not ending Torque GC’s title drought, which dates back to 2023.How has Joaquin Niemann’s performance been so far in 2025?Joaquin Niemann has been one of the standout performers across tours in 2025. With multiple wins on the LIV Golf circuit and strong showings in select PGA and DP World Tour events, the Chilean star has continued to prove his consistency and talent at some of the world’s biggest events. Here’s how he has performed:LIV Golf Events (2025):LIV Golf Riyadh: T33LIV Golf Adelaide: 1stLIV Golf Hong Kong: T12LIV Golf Singapore: 1stLIV Golf Miami: T33LIV Golf Mexico City: 1stLIV Golf Korea: T20LIV Golf Virginia: 1stLIV Golf Dallas: T23LIV Golf Andalucía: T23LIV Golf United Kingdom: 1stPGA Tour Events (2025):Masters Tournament: T29PGA Championship: T8U.S. Open: Missed CutThe Open: Missed CutDP World Tour Events (2024-25):ISPS Handa Australian Open: T5