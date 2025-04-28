Joaquin Niemann reveals shutting down U.S. Open qualifier options before winning LIV Golf Mexico

Joaquin Niemann revealed that he shut down the US Open qualifier options before he won the LIV Golf Mexico City. Niemann recently got selected for the 2025 US Open, which is a major event in the PGA Tour roster. The golfer didn't win any PGA Tour major previously and wasn't otherwise exempt from the tournament.

But, he qualified for the US Open with his first position on the LIV Golf standings with 124.66 points. This happened after the USGA announced that the top three LIV golfers in the season-long standings could enter the US Open field if they were not already qualified.

After Niemann got the opportunity to play in the US Open, he revealed that he wasn't interested in getting into the US Open field through a Monday qualifier, so the golfer wouldn't have participated in that. His words read ( via ASAP Sports):

“I was actually -- my team was asking me to sign up for the qualifier and the sectional, and I wasn't really into that, so more than anything I'm grateful that I'm not playing 36 holes on a Monday after a tournament. Yeah, I'm pretty happy.”

Niemann also talked about his fifth LIV Golf career triumph at Mexico City. His words were:

"Today was a really exciting Sunday for me to be out there with them in the last group, especially in Mexico, and I kind of felt like I was fitting in pretty well with the crowd. They were giving me a lot of energy at the beginning of the round, pulling for me."

“It's special to be up there with Brooks as most wins. I mean, it's just been three years since I joined here on LIV, and I feel like it's a special place right now for me to be here and I can become the most winner on the league. Yeah, it's something that I'm looking forward to that, and I'm going to work hard for that,” he added.

Niemann's next LIV Golf tournament will be in South Korea.

How did Joaquin Niemann perform in his last three 2025 LIV Golf victories?

Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf Adelaide with 13 under in total. He shot 67 in the first round with one birdie on the front nine and five on the back nine. In the second round, he fired 71 with five birdies in total. In the third round, he scored 65 with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Niemann next won the LIV Golf Singapore with 17 under. He shot 67 in the opening round with four birdies and 64 in the second round with eight birdies. In the third round, he fired 65 with five birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

Niemann came out victorious at the LIV Golf Mexico City with 16 under. He shot 68 in the first round of the event with five birdies and one eagle. In the second and third rounds, he fired 64 and 65 with six birdies along with an eagle and seven birdies, respectively.

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More