Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC tops 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba power rankings while Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII sits 7th

LIV Golf's season-opener event is set to tee off in Mexico on Friday, February 2. The LIV Golf Mayakoba, being played at El Camaleon Golf Course, is set to feature the circuit’s full 52-player roster. The outing will see 13 teams, including the new Legion XIII, compete for the $25 million prize purse.

Ahead of the event, LIV Golf has released the team power rankings for the week and Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC tops the list. According to the breakaway tour experts, the South American quartet looks the favorite to win in Mexico, while Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC follows them. Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC sits third, while Louis Oosthuizen’s Stringer GC takes fourth place.

Last year’s LIV Golf Mayakoba champions Crushers GC is the fifth favorite to win this weekend. Bryson DeChambeau's side is followed by Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC. Interestingly, Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII sits seventh in the 13-team power rankings list.

Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC is ninth on the list, while Kevin Na’s IronHeads GC sits rock-bottom on the 13-team list.

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba power rankings

#1 Torque GC

Torque GC at LIV Golf Andalucia (Image via Getty)

Coming off a third-place finish last season, Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC is the favorite for the 2024 season-opener. The team starring Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz and new acquisition Carlos Ortiz, comes into the event with the best odds, according to LIV Golf experts.

It is pertinent to note that the four-man squad had four wins in 2023, two more than any other side. It’ll be interesting to see if they manage to replicate the success this season.

#2 4Aces GC

4Aces skipper Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Miami (Image via Getty)

The 4Aces won the LIV Golf Team Championship in 2022. However, they fell short by some margin last year. The side captained by Dustin Johnson had acquired Harold Varner III from the RangeGoats to strengthen its roster. The squad completed by Patrick Reed and Pat Perez will be eyeing a strong finish this weekend. It is noteworthy that the side had a runner-up finish in Mexico last year.

#3 Smash GC

Smash GC skipper Brooks Koepka at LIV Golf Miami (Image via Getty)

Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC sits third on the LIV Golf’s power rankings for 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba. Despite the skipper’s second runner-up finish in the individual standings, the team only managed an eighth-place finish last year. The addition of 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch boosts the side’s hopes for 2024.

Listed below are the rest of the power rankings (No. 4 to 13):

4. Stinger GC

5. Crushers GC

6. Ripper GC

7. Legion XIII

8. Fireballs GC

9. Hyflyers GC

10. Cleeks GC

11. Rangegoats GC

12. Majesticks GC

13. Iron Heads GC

Round 1 of 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba will tee off on Friday, February 2. The event will have its shotgun start at 1:15 pm ET. The pairing of Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith will start the proceedings at El Camaleon Golf Course.

Fans can catch the action on the CW Network, the LIV Golf Plus app and the LIV Golf YouTube channel.