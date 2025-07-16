Joaquin Niemann’s wife makes a special customized gift for him ahead of the Open Championship

As the world’s best golfers head to Northern Ireland for The Open Championship, Joaquin Niemann will walk the course in customized shoes. Christina Hellema Puga, Niemann’s wife, spent several days hand-painting and customizing a pair of golf shoes for his appearance at Royal Portrush.

Niemann is a two-time PGA Tour winner and the captain of LIV Golf’s Torque GC. In February 2024, he shot a record-breaking 59 at LIV Mayakoba and won the event in a playoff. He’s earned his spot at The Open through strong performances on the LIV Golf circuit.

LIV Golf and Torque GC shared a post on Instagram highlighting Noeman's customized shoes. The post was captioned as:

"Well, she really made a masterpiece out of those shoes 😮‍💨"

The text over the image read:

"Life goals: Joaquin Niemann's wife spent days customizing his shoes for The Open"

Christina, also from Chile, is an architect by profession. She met Joaquin back in 2017. She’s been spotted at multiple events, caddying at the Masters Par 3 Contest, cheering him on during the Presidents Cup, and standing by his side at LIV events. They got engaged in July 2023 and got married a few months later in La Serena.

Joaquin Niemann is currently preparing for The Open Championship. The 2025 event will tee off from July 17 to 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. This marks the event’s third visit to the venue and the first since 2019.

A stacked field featuring stars from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and 19 LIV Golf players will compete for the Claret Jug at the season’s final Major. Following the Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard, and Matti Schmid earned late entries into the field.

Meanwhile, Si Woo Kim stepped in as a replacement for the injured Ernie Els. All eyes now turn to Portrush for what promises to be a thrilling week of championship golf.

With that, let's look at Joaquin Niemann's 2025 season, which led him to secure a spot at the Open Championship.

Joaquin Niemann’s LIV Golf run continues with four wins in 2025

Joaquin Niemann is on a roll this season, making his presence felt across the LIV Golf League in 2025. He began the year with a modest T33 finish in Riyadh, but it didn’t take long for him to shift gears. Niemann has since claimed four titles, lighting up the leaderboard with victories in Mexico City, Singapore, Adelaide, and Virginia.

Niemann's win in Adelaide came early in the season and marked the beginning of his dominant stretch. With that, here's a look at Neiman's 2025 season so far:

LIV Golf Riyadh: T33 (67, 71, 73)

LIV Golf Adelaide: 1st (67, 71, 65)

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T12 (67, 68, 66)

LIV Golf Singapore: 1st (67, 64, 65)

LIV Golf Miami: T33 (78, 72, 75)

LIV Golf Mexico City: 1st (68, 64, 65)

LIV Golf Korea: T20 (68, 71, 73)

LIV Golf Virginia: 1st (67, 68, 63)

LIV Golf Dallas: T23 (78, 66, 74)

LIV Golf Andalucia: T23 (69, 75, 71)

