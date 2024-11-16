Joaquin Niemann says he’s at DP World Tour Championship ‘trying to improve’ for next season on LIV Golf

Joaquin Niemann said he's participating in the DP World Tour Championship to improve his golf skills for the 2025 LIV Golf season. The DP World Tour Championship is the last DP World Tour playoffs event, and Niemann is already over with two rounds.

After the second round, he joined a press conference and explained how the DP World Tour Championship would help him polish his game ( via ASAP Sports).

“Yeah, it was a little rusty, four or five weeks off. But I feel like there's a lot of stuff that I'm working on my swing and on my game, and everything that I'm trying to improve for what's coming on any next season on LIV. Yeah, I actually like being out here at DP World Tour and try to put that in practise and commit to that. Yeah, it's been great,” Joaquin Niemann said.

When asked about his playing experience at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course, Niemann said:

“I like these courses where you have to hit it long and straight. I feel like it suits really well for me. Yeah, it's been great. The second shots I have some struggles a few times where I haven't had the right number on the second shots with my irons. I feel like it might be a little struggle of catching it quite good because sometimes it sits down a little bit, which I think is gets a little tricky, which is good. Yeah, got to work on something to figure that out.”

After two rounds, Joaquin Niemann is 7th on the DP World Tour Championship leaderboard with a score of 7 under. He shot 70 in the first round with four birdies and scored 67 in the second round with five birdies and one eagle.

How did Joaquin Niemann perform in the 2024 LIV tournaments?

Joaquin Niemann won two LIV tournaments in 2024, the LIV Golf Mayakoba with 12 under 201 and the LIV Golf Jeddah with 17 under 193. He also had eight more top-10 finishes in the 2024 LIV Golf season. Here's a list of all his performances so far:

2024 LIV Golf tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba: Winner, 59-72-70, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Las Vegas: T30, 68-66-74, 208 (-2)

LIV Golf Jeddah: Winner, 63-64-66, 193 (-17)

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T4, 67-68-63, 198 (-12)

LIV Golf Miami: T9, 71-69-70, 210 (-6)

LIV Golf Adelaide: T3, 67-67-66, 200 (-16)

LIV Golf Singapore: T7, 67-69-67, 203 (-10)

LIV Golf Houston: T32, 67-69-77, 213 (-3)

LIV Golf Nashville: T3, 70-69-62, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Andalucía: T6, 74-68-69, 211 (-2)

LIV Golf United Kingdom: T2, 69-67-65, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Greenbrier: T15 67-67-65, 199 (-11)

LIV Golf Chicago: T2, 68-68-66, 202 (-8)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play: T45, 74 (+2)

