Joaquin Niemann supports $6.75B-worth Spanish football giant in the US

Joaquin Niemann was at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida to support his favorite team Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday, July 2. The $6.75 billion-worth team (via Forbes) faced Juventus in the round of 16 and claimed a 1-0 win courtesy of Gonzalo García's second-half goal.

Niemann, who is a Real Madrid fan, shared an Instagram story from the venue.

Real Madrid vs Juventus FC ( via Joaquin Niemann's Instagram story)

Golf writer Matt Vincenzi also tweeted a picture of Niemann at the game, writing:

“Joaquin Niemann sighting at the Real Madrid Juventus game.”

Before traveling to Miami, Joaquin Niemann competed at LIV Golf Dallas where he finished T23 with a two-over par score. He fired 78 with three birdies in the first round, a 66 with seven birdies in the second round, and a 74 with three birdies in the third round.

How has Joaquin Niemann's 2025 season been so far?

Joaquin Niemann has four victories to his name on LIV Golf this season. He claimed his first win of the season in Adelaide, and continued his strong form with wins in Singapore, Mexico City, and Virginia. The Chilean golfer finds himself at the top of the LIV Golf standings.

Here's a list of all Niemann's performances in the 2025 season on LIV Golf:

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T33, 67-71-73, 211 (-5)

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: Winner, 67-71-65, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T12, 67-68-66, 201 (-9)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: Winner, 67-64-65, 196 (-17)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T33, 78-72-75, 225 (+9)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: Winner, 68-64-65, 197 (-16)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: T20, 68-71-73, 212 (-4)

LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: Winner, 67-68-63, 198 (-15)

LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T23, 78-66-74, 218 (+2)

Niemann has also played in three Majors this year, and has had mixed results in terms of performances.

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T29, 72-74-70-72, 288 (E)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T8, 74-67-71-68, 280 (-4)

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut

Niemann will next be in action at The Open Championship, scheduled to take place at Royal Portrush from July 17-20.

