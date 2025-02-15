Joaquin Niemann surprises cameraman with "work of art" shot at LIV Golf Adelaide

Joaquin Niemann confused the cameraman during the opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event. The Chilean golfer teed it at the Saudi league in Australia and is currently fourth among individuals.

Ad

During the opening round of the event on Friday, February 14, Joaquin Niemann had an amazing shot, which was even surprising for the cameraman. While LIV Golf was taking his shot, his ball seemingly moved towards a bunker, and the cameraman was following the ball towards the bunker. However, surprisingly, the ball landed near the hole, and the cameraman quickly located the ball and focused on it.

Speaking on the Chilean's shot, the commentator said:

Ad

Trending

"Oh that is just a work of art. Beautiful low draw."

Torque GC shared a video of their captain Joaquin Niemann's impressive shot on their Instagram account.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Niemann had a phenomenal start to his game at the LIV Golf Adelaide with a round of 5-under. He was impressive in the opening round of the tournament and made six birdies and a bogey.

Joaquin Niemann opens up about his performance at the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide

Niemann started his game with a solid round of 5-under at the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025. During the press conference of the tournament, the Chilean opened up about his performance in the opening round, saying (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"It was a great day. I played great. Of course the course is playing really tough. The greens are starting to dry out. The last couple holes it's kind of hard having all that wind from the side, the greens being that dry. So yeah, it was a good round. I made a few good putts, good shots feel good about it."

Ad

He also talked about the amazing crowd of Adelaide, adding:

"I really missed it. I really enjoy playing in front of a lot of people, and especially the Australian people. They are really energized. They're having fun. They love watching golf. It's fun for me to go out there and try to hit golf shots and try to impress them and get a few claps, so it's fun."

Ad

Joaquin Niemann continued with his game for the second round of the LIV Golf Adelaide event. He started the second round on the first tee hole with a birdie on the first hole.

He then made three more birdies and a bogey on the front nine, while struggling on the back nine, where he made three bogeys and a birdie for a round of 71. After two rounds of the LIV Golf Adelaide, Joaquin Niemann settled with an overall score of 6-under.

Meanwhile, following the second round of the LIV Golf Adelaide event, Carlos Ortiz took the lead in the game and was tied with Sam Horsfield and Bernd Wiesberger at 9-under. Niemann settled in solo fourth place, followed by Jon Rahm taking the fifth spot on the leaderboard. The LIV Golf event is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback