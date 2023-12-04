Joaquin Niemann WITB: What's in ISPS HANDA Australian Open winner's bag

Joaquin Niemann is making waves on the DP World Tour and recently secured his first European Tour win at the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open. The 25-year-old youngster defeated Japanese golfer Rikuya Hoshino in an intense playoff.

Niemann has been exceptional this season and currently ranks 4th on the DP World Tour. The Chilean is a talented golfer and his new improved gear has helped him massively to produce quality results.

Joaquin Niemann made essential changes to his bag and switched up his irons and wedges while also going for an improved putter. However, his driver remains the same with just a few upgrades. The new gear by Blueprint may have had a hand in helping Niemann secure a win. See Niemann's complete equipment list for the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open below.

Driver - Ping G430 LST 10.5 degrees with Graphite Design Tour and AD DI 6X Shaft

3-wood - Ping G430 Max 14.5 degrees

7-wood - Ping G426 Max 20.5 at 20 degrees

Hybrid - Ping G430 26 degrees

Irons - Blueprint S (5 - PW)

Wedges - Glide Forged Pro 52 degrees, 56 degrees/ Glide 4 60 degrees

Putter - PLD Custom Anser

Ball - Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel - Addidas

Joaquin Niemann secured his maiden DP World Tour victory at the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open

Although Joaquin Niemann currently plays on the Saud-backed LIV Golf Tour, he made a return on the DP World Tour and secured his first title. Niemann was embroiled in an intense playoff battle with Rikuya Hoshino but bettered him by scoring an eagle subsequently after his birdie.

Joaquin Niemann Australian Open Golf (Image via Getty)

The 2-time PGA Tour winner has received an exemption to next year's Open despite playing predominantly on the LIV Golf Tour. Although he later confessed his putting was not up to the mark, Joaquin Niemann still managed to put his best foot forward and won the tournament through deliberate practice.

"It was nice to make that last putt," he said, via BBC.

Niemann added:

"I always practice those three, four, five-feet ones and know that one of those will be to win a tournament. It's amazing."

Additionally, the Chilean golfer also had a decent LIV Golf Tour season where he captained the Torque GC Team while being just 25 years old. He will be seen in action next at Mayakoba on the 2nd of February 2024 for the first tournament of LIV Golf's third season.