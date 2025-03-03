Joe Highsmith reveals visiting the same steakhouse four out of five nights during Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Joe Highsmith, who won the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches yesterday, has seemingly revealed the secret behind his first-ever win on the PGA Tour circuit. On March 2, he recorded a two-stroke win over Jacob Bridgeman and JJ Spun.

In the post-tournament press conference, when Highsmith was asked about whether he found a favorite restaurant or what favorite food helped him to win the tournament, he replied (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I've actually gone to the Butcher Shop place like four out of the last five nights in the lobby over here. I think that's what it's called. It's really good. It's like a nice steakhouse. I haven't really left the hotel much because I've had that good food, but I haven't really been out and tried much of the local food. I've been going to the Soul Good place for breakfast quite a bit..A lot of good food in the area, but fortunate to find that place here."

Interestingly, golf legend Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Joe LaCava’s son caddied for Highsmith at the Cognizant Classic. Joe LaCava Jr. carried his bag and witnessed his first-ever PGA Tour win at The Palm Beaches.

On Friday, Joe Highsmith was struggling to make the cut and had to make a five-foot putt on the 18th. However, later on, the American not only made the cut but ultimately won the tournament with 19-under, the lowest 36-hole score in the history of the tournament.

Joe Highsmith's mother changed her flight plans to watch son clinch first PGA win

Joe Highsmith, who turned pro in 2024, now has his first PGA tournament win under his belt. Currently ranked 170th in the OWGR rankings, he highlighted his mother's role in his golfing career.

"I played probably the best round of my life," Highsmith said (via BBC)."[My mum] was supposed to leave at the turn but I was like, well, what if I'm like five-under through nine, mom? I played great on the front, and then I saw her on the 12th hole and was like, 'yeah, she cancelled her flight'."

Highsmith has played 34 PGA Tour events so far and has made 16 cuts. In all these tournaments, he has 2 top-5 finishes, 4 top-10 finishes and earned $3,114,424 in prize money.

The victory at the Cognizant Classic means that Joe Highsmith gained entry to The Masters, scheduled to be played next month, and the PGA Championship, which will be played in May.

Along with this, he has also secured PGA Tour card until 2027 and will be eligible to participate in PGA Tour Signature Events, with the first one being the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is set to take place March 6 onwards.

