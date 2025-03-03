Son of Tiger Woods’ ex-caddie helps Joe Highsmith become the newest PGA Tour winner at Cognizant Classic

Tiger Woods's ex-coach Joe LaCava's son had carried the bag of Joe Highsmith and helped him to win his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Highsmith had a remarkable outing at the recently concluded PGA Tour event, where he registered a two-stroke win over Jacob Bridgeman and JJ Spaun. The American had Joe LaCava Jr. on his bag.

Ad

LaCava Jr.'s father had an incredible partnership working with legendary golfer Tiger Woods. They worked together for 12 years but later parted ways. Following this, LaCava joined the PGA Tour pro Patrick Cantlay as his bagman. Joe LaCava has been pretty successful with his caddie career, and now his son, Joe LaCava Jr., is walking in his father's footsteps.

Joe LaCava Jr. met Joe Highsmith two years ago on the Korn Ferry Tour. Last season, LaCava Jr. spoke with Highsmith while the professional golfer was seemingly looking for a caddie, and fortunately, their partnership started.

Ad

Trending

LaCava Jr. caddied for Highsmith last season, and finally, at the start of 2025, they had a successful outing with a marvelous triumph at the Cognizant Classic. Joe LaCava Jr. opened up about working with Highsmith in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated following the win on the PGA Tour on Sunday, March 2. He said (via SI):

"So we hung out a little bit. We stayed together actually a couple of times, probably me, three other caddies, so that was a lot of fun, so we got to know each other well there.”

Ad

It was Joe Highsmith's sixth event on the Tour of this season, and he gained success on the circuit. However, earlier this year, he struggled with his game and missed the cut in three tournaments.

Joe Highsmith reflects on his chemistry with Joe LaCava Jr.

During the press conference of the 2025 Cognizant Classic on March 2, Joe Highsmith was asked about his chemistry with his caddie, Joe LaCava Jr. In response to the reporter, the newest winner of the PGA Tour praised his caddie and reflected on how he helped him handle tough times on the greens.

Ad

Speaking of LaCava Jr., Highsmith said (via ASAP Sports):

"He's a great caddie. He's really good at what he does, but he's also just one of the boys, and we have a pretty good time out there, and he just keeps it light and everything. I think that was good today, obviously, with high pressure out there, being able to have him kind of keeping me relaxed and whatever.

Ad

"It feels like you're just out there walking with one of your friends, and that part has been great, but then also staying focused on the process and whatnot, he's been great. Yeah, so he's been awesome," he added.

Highsmith scored the final round of 64 at the Cognizant Classic to jump seven places on the leaderboard and win his first PGA Tour event. He earned $1.6 million in prize money along with 500 FedEx Cup points with his victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback