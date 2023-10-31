“Joe overstepped the mark” - Luke Donald offers his insights on the Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava Ryder Cup incident 

Luke Donald is far from done with the Ryder Cup. The 2023 edition continues to be talked about for many reasons, and Donald has plenty to say about it.

In a recent interview with The Times, Luke Donald touched on a number of issues surrounding Europe's triumph at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. One of them, perhaps the most controversial, is the now-famous friction between Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava.

Here is what Donald had to say about it:

"Rory was upset, quite rightfully, and these things happen at the Ryder Cup. It’s a passionate event. Joe overstepped the mark and tried to reach out after the fact and apologise but we just tried to use that as fuel for Sunday. I didn’t need to say much."

But that was not the only controversial moment of the 2023 Ryder Cup, nor was it the only one Donald discussed with The Times.

A difficult, almost uncomfortable situation arose with American players Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele and the demand that Ryder Cup players be paid to play.

"It has to stay the same," Donald said. This is how he put it:

"It’s one week where you play for more than yourself, not about money or points, it’s about coming together as a team and the fans feed off that — it’s all passion. I don’t think we should ever get paid. If you play well, you can get paid in other ways. Your brand will go up exponentially and certain people will have bonuses in their contracts, but if you want to keep the essence and history of the Ryder Cup, it needs to stay the same.”

Donald led the European team to a 16.5 to 11.5 victory over the United States in the 2023 Ryder Cup. It was Europe's 13th victory in the event since it was opened to all players from the continent in 1979.

Will Luke Donald continue to captain Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup?

A central theme of Luke Donald's interview with The Times was his possible reappointment as European captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup. It is a possibility that Donald is by no means ruling out.

"It's hugely gratifying just to hear from the players they want me to carry on for two more years. I'll have some discussions with the European tour, and we'll take it from there."

He added:

"It would be an amazing challenge, but I still need to sit down with my family and decide because it’s a big ask."

Donald's performance as European captain has been praised by many. Players have been virtually unanimous in expressing their satisfaction with his continued leadership.

Other voices from the world of golf have joined in the praise. Prominent among them is living legend Jack Nicklaus, who, according to The Ledger, described Donald's tenure as "pretty good."

Luke Donald has had one of the most outstanding careers in English golf, with 17 professional victories. In 2011, he spent 56 weeks at the top of the world rankings.