Joel Dahmen gets emotional as his PGA Tour Card hangs in the balance at the RSM Classic- "You can't get away from anything"

On Friday, November 23, Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under 68 in the second round of the RSM Classic, bringing his 36-hole aggregate to 1-under. Following a 1-over 73 in the opening round, Dahmen was under pressure to perform well and make the cut to keep his PGA Tour card.

Currently ranked 124th in the FedEx Cup standings, Dahmen is on the brink of missing his card for the next season. A strong performance in the final two events of the season is crucial for him to secure it.

In a post-round interview, a visibly emotional Dahmen apologized to his supporters for his underwhelming play this year.

"I have a lot of great people around me and so it's hard on them, but it's just because they love me and they care about me," he said. "Yeah, I mean, job's not done. I know that it feels kind of (indiscernible) like it was there a minute to get it done, but that was step two of -- we have two more steps to go."

"Yeah, you can't get away from anything. The room's a little more quiet around you. Like a pitcher throwing a no-hitter this week, it's a little different. Once I missed the cut in Bermuda last week, stress has been high. You don't sleep as well."

When will Joel Dahmen tee off at the RSM Classic, Round 3?

Joel Dahmen, Taylor Moore, and Lucas Glover will tee off at 10:16 am ET on Saturday, November 23, from the 10th hole of the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club for the third round of the RSM Classic.

Joel Dahmen has missed ten cuts in 29 starts this season and has registered only one top-ten finish, which came nearly six months ago. He will be looking to finish the season with good results.

The third round begins at 9:10 am ET, with Kevin Chappell, Brandon Wu, and Denny McCarthy starting on the 1st hole, while Patton Kizzire, Andrew Novak, and Sam Stevens tee off simultaneously from the 10th hole.

Following the first two rounds of the RSM Classic, Patrick Fishburn has taken a one-shot lead after a bogey-free 64. He aggregates at 11-under after 36 holes. Maverick McNealy and Lee Hodges are tied for second at 10-under. While McNealy shot 70, Hodges made a remarkable 53-spot jump with a low 63. Michael Thorbjornsen and amateur Luke Clanton are tied for fourth at 9-under.

