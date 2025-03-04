Joel Dahmen indulges in quick to and fro with fans online while in the air, credits PGA Tour rival for inspiration

Joel Dahmen, who finished T32 at the Cognizant Classic played at the PGA National Resort in Florida, had an interesting conversation while in the air. Just a few hours ago, Dahmen posted on X (formerly Twitter) and asked fans to throw questions at him as the Wi-Fi on his private plane was good enough to communicate.

In his post, Dahmen also tagged fellow professional golfer on the PGA Tour, Michael Kim, and wrote:

“Wi-Fi is good on my private plane. Any questions? I’m not as good as @Mike_kim714 but I’ll try.”

Dahmen received many interesting responses. Since he mentioned Kim in his post, a user named Lee Ungaretta (@LeeTheOT) was quick to respond, comparing the good form of both Dahmen and Kim this season so far by saying:

“I don’t know SG stats or anything, but both you and @Mike_kim714 seem to be playing a LOT better this season! Do you (and players in general) know why, typically? Or do you and a lot of the guys feel things just click (or not) kinda randomly?”

Joel Dahmen replied:

“The easy answer is we don’t know why it clicked. But sometimes you wake up better.”

Dahmen continued replying to most of the questions that came to him. Some of the answers were direct and quite funny. Here are a few of his answers.

“Favorite UW football team/player ever?” - Another fan asked.

Dahmen’s response was: “Jack Locker.”

“Who’s the best player you’ve ever played with a decent amount that’s never made it on tour?” - A fan then questioned.

Dahmen answered, “Brady Stockton.”

“You and Highsmith playing together in New Orleans this year?” - Another fan asked.

Dahmen had an amusing response: “I was a ding dong. Don’t ask him.”

“Who’s the funnest guy to be paired up with on tour?” - A user questioned.

Dahmen replied, “Mark Hubbard.”

Joel Dahmen will hope to continue his solid run of form as the PGA Tour inches towards a crunch period on the golf calendar.

Joel Dahmen still looking for a firm footing on the PGA Tour

Having turned pro way back in 2010, Joel Dahmen is still looking to establish himself firmly on the PGA Tour. At 37-years-old, nearly 15 years into his professional career, Dahmen has won only one PGA Tour tournament. His sole victory came in 2021 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Out of 216 PGA Tour events he has participated in, Dahmen has made the cut in 143 of them. He has two runner-up finishes, a single third-place finish, nine top-five finishes, and 25 top-10 finishes. Currently ranked No. 173 in the OWGR rankings, Dahmen has accumulated $12,930,340 in official career earnings.

Despite finishing T32 at the Cognizant Classic, Dahmen still made some buzz by sinking a remarkable 53-foot eagle putt.

Joel Dahmen failed to make the cut at the Sony Open, The American Express, and the WM Phoenix Open this year. However, he managed to enjoy decent results at the Farmers Insurance Open (T9), the Mexico Open at Vidanta (T6), and the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches (T32).

