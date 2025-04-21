Joel Dahmen joins now-suspended Wesley Bryan in an unwanted stat club at Corales Puntacana Championship 2025

Joel Dahmen has joined an unlucky club after his runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025. The PGA Tour tournament concluded on Sunday, April 20, at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Dahmen, who previously won this tournament in 2021, became the third player in the last four years at the tournament to lead solo after each of the first three rounds and not secure the win. After three rounds, the 37-year-old had a lead of three shots going into the final round.

However, he had a disastrous final round, where he posted 4-over 76 with two birdies against six bogeys. He was in the lead till the 15th hole; however, he bogeyed the last three holes, including a missed one-foot par putt on the 17th. He tied for second with Alejandro Tosti, Keith Mitchell, Jeremy Paul, and Michael Thorbjornsen.

About his last three bogeys, Joel Dahmen said (via Tee Scripts):

"I think I'm in a little bit of shock, honestly. It's not how you win a golf tournament, I'll tell you that. I don't deserve to win it. You know, bogeying the last three is inexcusable."

Wesley Bryan experienced a similar fate in 2024, leading after each of the first three rounds but finishing as runner-up to Billy Horschel by two strokes. Commenting on PGA Tour Communications' X post, he wrote:

"That’s billy horschel’s fault. Not mine"

Bryan was recently suspended by the PGA Tour for participating in a LIV Golf-affiliated event. He still attended this year's tournament as a spectator, as he had already planned a family trip.

In the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship, Ben Martin also lost to Chad Ramey by one stroke after leading for the first three rounds.

A look at Joel Dahmen's performances in 2025

Joel Dahmen has had a mixed season on the PGA Tour. He has played in 11 tournaments and missed the cut in five of them. However, he also had three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up and four top-25 finishes.

Apart from his runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, his notable finishes include a T6 at the Mexico Open and a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He is currently positioned 69th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Let's take a look at Joel Dahmen's performances in the 2025 season on the PGA Tour:

Sony Open in Hawaii : Missed Cut (140, E)

: Missed Cut (140, E) The American Express : Missed Cut (208, -8)

: Missed Cut (208, -8) Farmers Insurance Open : T9 (286, -2)

: T9 (286, -2) WM Phoenix Open : Missed Cut (143, +1)

: Missed Cut (143, +1) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld : T6 (267, -17)

: T6 (267, -17) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T32 (274, -10)

: T32 (274, -10) THE PLAYERS Championship : T54 (291, +3)

: T54 (291, +3) Valspar Championship : Missed Cut (148, +6)

: Missed Cut (148, +6) Texas Children's Houston Open : T18 (270, -10)

: T18 (270, -10) Valero Texas Open : Missed Cut (144, E)

: Missed Cut (144, E) Corales Puntacana Championship: T2 (275, -13)

