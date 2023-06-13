Joel Dahmen playfully embraces USGA's parking prank at U.S. Open, shares amusement on Instagram

Joel Dahmen has come to be known as one of the biggest fan favorites in golf, thanks to his appearance on Netlfix's hit golf series Full Swing.

Dahmen will head to the 2023 U.S. Open with the hopes of winning his first-ever major. The 35-year-old however, seemed to encounter a bit of an issue when it came to punching in at the PGA Tour's third major of the year.

Players who arrived at the Los Angeles Country Club were directed to Parking Lot A to park their cars for the tournament. However, Dahmen seemed to have come across a funny prank, directing his and only his car to Lot F. This might have been referencing when Dahmen seemingly wound up with a lost car at last year's U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open's organizers have had quite a bit of fun with the players ahead of the actual tournament. Dahmen was quick to post the joke on Instagram and appreciated the fun that the organizers were having.

Adam Hadwin was also given a safety jacket and a hard hat in his locker. The joke was a nod to Hadwin getting tackled by security at the RBC Canadian Open for celebrating with winner Nick Taylor.

Joel Dahmen looks to pick up first major win of his PGA Career

Joel Dahmen played on the PGA Tour Canada from 2010 to 2014, with four wins to his name. He won both the PC Financial Open and the Syncrude Boreal Open in 2015 before securing a PGA Tour card for the 2015 season.

In 2019, Dahmen finished second to Max Homa at the Wells Fargo Championship. He secured his first victory at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic in March of 2021. Dahmen became well known for his self-deprecating humor after he appeared on Full Swing.

In 2022, Joel Dahmen was actually leading the U.S. Open but ended up finishing T10. Going into this week, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick are favorites to win. The tournament will be held at the Los Angeles Country Club between June 16 and 19.

