Joel Dahmen reveals his wife has a 'bunch' of tattoos despite him growing up in an ‘anti-tattoo’ household

Joel Dahmen is fresh off the WM Phoenix Open, which was held at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) last week. After two rounds of golf at the PGA Tour tournament, Dahmen missed the cut. However, it seems like the American has put this setback behind him.

Recently, Dahmen appeared on the Dan on Golf podcast on YouTube. This episode was a recap of the WM Phoenix Open, but Dahmen went on to make a revelation about his life. The 37-year-old revealed his wife has a bunch of tattoos despite him growing up in an anti-tattoo household.

When asked why he hates tattoos so much, Joel Dahmen said:

"I guess the way I was raised in my house, pretty an anti-tattoo house. My wife has a bunch, but you can't see them. Yours can be seen in a golf sirt or a polo, and also it's just completely random." [27:17 onwards]

After making this statement, Joel Dahmen was interjected by Dan, who told him he gets really excited about things and proceeds to look them up, and then he finds them on his body. Dahmen replied to Dan's interjection by saying:

"I'm okay with that, it's your body and it's your choice. But I also have the right to make fun of you for whatever you put out there."

You can check what Joel Dahmen said about Dan on Golf in the video below:

From a golf point of view, Joel Dahmen has competed in four tournaments in the 2025 season. However, he missed the cut in two of these tournaments - Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open. While he made the cut at The American Express, Dahmen registered a top 10 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open by finishing T9.

How much did Joel Dahmen earn for his T9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open?

As mentioned above, Joel Dahmen's T9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open was very impressive. While the tournament had a $9.3 million purse, Dahmen earned $225,525 for his T9 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open:

1 Harris English -8 $1,674,000

2 Sam Stevens -7 $1,013,700

3 Andrew Novak -6 $641,700

T4 Kris Ventura -5 $418,500

T4 Sungjae Im -5 $418,500

6 Hayden Springer -4 $337,125

T7 Will Gordon -3 $302,250

T7 Taylor Pendrith -3 $302,250

T9 Lee Hodges -2 $225,525

T9 Danny Willett -2 $225,525

T9 Greyson Sigg -2 $225,525

T9 K.H. Lee -2 $225,525

T9 Joel Dahmen -2 $225,525

T9 Lanto Griffin -2 $225,525

T15 Ryan Gerard -1 $132,732

T15 Kevin Streelman -1 $132,732

T15 J.J. Spaun -1 $132,732

T15 Sami Valimaki -1 $132,732

T15 Beau Hossler -1 $132,732

T15 Keegan Bradley -1 $132,732

T15 Luke Clanton (a) -1 $0

T15 Thomas Detry -1 $132,732

T15 Ricky Castillo -1 $132,732

T15 Aldrich Potgieter -1 $132,732

T25 Charley Hoffman E $74,068

T25 Sam Ryder E $74,068

T25 Adam Schenk E $74,068

T25 Matteo Manassero E $74,068

T25 Chris Gotterup E $74,068

T25 Wesley Bryan E $74,068

T25 Matti Schmid E $74,068

T32 Jake Knapp 1 $52,080

T32 Andrew Putnam 1 $52,080

T32 Vince Whaley 1 $52,080

T32 Aaron Baddeley 1 $52,080

T32 Zac Blair 1 $52,080

T32 Jason Day 1 $52,080

T32 Hideki Matsuyama 1 $52,080

T32 Brandt Snedeker 1 $52,080

T40 Vincent Norrman 2 $41,385

T40 Norman Xiong 2 $41,385

T42 Isaiah Salinda 3 $33,945

T42 Garrick Higgo 3 $33,945

T42 Danny Walker 3 $33,945

T42 Chan Kim 3 $33,945

T42 Jhonattan Vegas 3 $33,945

T42 Ludvig Aberg 3 $33,945

T48 Chad Ramey 4 $25,482

T48 Max Greyserman 4 $25,482

T48 Antoine Rozner 4 $25,482

T48 Zach Johnson 4 $25,482

T52 Mac Meissner 5 $22,646

T52 Kevin Tway 5 $22,646

T52 Maverick McNealy 5 $22,646

T52 Sahith Theegala 5 $22,646

T56 John Pak 6 $21,204

T56 Frankie Capan III 6 $21,204

T56 Patrick Rodgers 6 $21,204

T56 Jackson Suber 6 $21,204

T56 Jackson Koivun (a) 6 $0

T56 Taylor Moore 6 $21,204

T56 Luke List 6 $21,204

T63 Steven Fisk 7 $20,553

T63 Harry Higgs 7 $20,553

T63 Noah Goodwin 7 $20,553

T66 William Mouw 8 $20,088

T66 Cristobal Del Solar 8 $20,088

T68 Eric Cole 9 $19,716

T68 Mark Hubbard 9 $19,716

70 Chandler Phillips 14 $19,344

