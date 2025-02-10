Joel Dahmen reveals his wife has a 'bunch' of tattoos despite him growing up in an ‘anti-tattoo’ household

Joel Dahmen is fresh off the WM Phoenix Open, which was held at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) last week. After two rounds of golf at the PGA Tour tournament, Dahmen missed the cut. However, it seems like the American has put this setback behind him.
Recently, Dahmen appeared on the Dan on Golf podcast on YouTube. This episode was a recap of the WM Phoenix Open, but Dahmen went on to make a revelation about his life. The 37-year-old revealed his wife has a bunch of tattoos despite him growing up in an anti-tattoo household.
When asked why he hates tattoos so much, Joel Dahmen said:
"I guess the way I was raised in my house, pretty an anti-tattoo house. My wife has a bunch, but you can't see them. Yours can be seen in a golf sirt or a polo, and also it's just completely random." [27:17 onwards]
After making this statement, Joel Dahmen was interjected by Dan, who told him he gets really excited about things and proceeds to look them up, and then he finds them on his body. Dahmen replied to Dan's interjection by saying:
"I'm okay with that, it's your body and it's your choice. But I also have the right to make fun of you for whatever you put out there."
You can check what Joel Dahmen said about Dan on Golf in the video below:
From a golf point of view, Joel Dahmen has competed in four tournaments in the 2025 season. However, he missed the cut in two of these tournaments - Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open. While he made the cut at The American Express, Dahmen registered a top 10 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open by finishing T9.
How much did Joel Dahmen earn for his T9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open?
As mentioned above, Joel Dahmen's T9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open was very impressive. While the tournament had a $9.3 million purse, Dahmen earned $225,525 for his T9 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open:
- 1 Harris English -8 $1,674,000
- 2 Sam Stevens -7 $1,013,700
- 3 Andrew Novak -6 $641,700
- T4 Kris Ventura -5 $418,500
- T4 Sungjae Im -5 $418,500
- 6 Hayden Springer -4 $337,125
- T7 Will Gordon -3 $302,250
- T7 Taylor Pendrith -3 $302,250
- T9 Lee Hodges -2 $225,525
- T9 Danny Willett -2 $225,525
- T9 Greyson Sigg -2 $225,525
- T9 K.H. Lee -2 $225,525
- T9 Joel Dahmen -2 $225,525
- T9 Lanto Griffin -2 $225,525
- T15 Ryan Gerard -1 $132,732
- T15 Kevin Streelman -1 $132,732
- T15 J.J. Spaun -1 $132,732
- T15 Sami Valimaki -1 $132,732
- T15 Beau Hossler -1 $132,732
- T15 Keegan Bradley -1 $132,732
- T15 Luke Clanton (a) -1 $0
- T15 Thomas Detry -1 $132,732
- T15 Ricky Castillo -1 $132,732
- T15 Aldrich Potgieter -1 $132,732
- T25 Charley Hoffman E $74,068
- T25 Sam Ryder E $74,068
- T25 Adam Schenk E $74,068
- T25 Matteo Manassero E $74,068
- T25 Chris Gotterup E $74,068
- T25 Wesley Bryan E $74,068
- T25 Matti Schmid E $74,068
- T32 Jake Knapp 1 $52,080
- T32 Andrew Putnam 1 $52,080
- T32 Vince Whaley 1 $52,080
- T32 Aaron Baddeley 1 $52,080
- T32 Zac Blair 1 $52,080
- T32 Jason Day 1 $52,080
- T32 Hideki Matsuyama 1 $52,080
- T32 Brandt Snedeker 1 $52,080
- T40 Vincent Norrman 2 $41,385
- T40 Norman Xiong 2 $41,385
- T42 Isaiah Salinda 3 $33,945
- T42 Garrick Higgo 3 $33,945
- T42 Danny Walker 3 $33,945
- T42 Chan Kim 3 $33,945
- T42 Jhonattan Vegas 3 $33,945
- T42 Ludvig Aberg 3 $33,945
- T48 Chad Ramey 4 $25,482
- T48 Max Greyserman 4 $25,482
- T48 Antoine Rozner 4 $25,482
- T48 Zach Johnson 4 $25,482
- T52 Mac Meissner 5 $22,646
- T52 Kevin Tway 5 $22,646
- T52 Maverick McNealy 5 $22,646
- T52 Sahith Theegala 5 $22,646
- T56 John Pak 6 $21,204
- T56 Frankie Capan III 6 $21,204
- T56 Patrick Rodgers 6 $21,204
- T56 Jackson Suber 6 $21,204
- T56 Jackson Koivun (a) 6 $0
- T56 Taylor Moore 6 $21,204
- T56 Luke List 6 $21,204
- T63 Steven Fisk 7 $20,553
- T63 Harry Higgs 7 $20,553
- T63 Noah Goodwin 7 $20,553
- T66 William Mouw 8 $20,088
- T66 Cristobal Del Solar 8 $20,088
- T68 Eric Cole 9 $19,716
- T68 Mark Hubbard 9 $19,716
- 70 Chandler Phillips 14 $19,344