John Catlin becomes first player ever to shoot 59 on the Asian Tour

John Catlin created history during the third round of the International Series in Macau by becoming the first player to shoot 59 on the Asian Tour.

Catlin started the third round four strokes behind the lead but was on another level on Saturday. He picked up six birdies on the front nine, including back-to-back on 5, 6 and 7. On the back nine, he birdied three holes and ended the day with a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5, 18th.

Three times, players have carded a 60 on the Asian Tour, but no player could breach the 60 mark on the Asian Tour before Catlin. He now aggregates an 18-under and has a two-stroke lead with one round to go.

Earlier this year, he bagged the Asian Tour Card via Qualifying School. Now, he has a real chance of winning his maiden title on the tour in a field featuring heavyweights like Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz and Lucas Herbert.

The three-time DP World Tour champion said that he was speechless with his performance in the third round of the International Series in Macau.

"It’s pretty, crazy. It hasn’t totally sunk in yet," he said as per Asian Tour. "Wow. Yeah, the emotions are hitting me for sure. Just everything I’ve been through over the last two years. To be here. It’s pretty special."

Jason Kokrak also had a low round on Saturday, aggregating a 16 under after shooting 8 under 62 in the third round. He was followed by Herbert, who also fired 62, and J.B. Kruger, who carded 66.

When will John Catlin tee off for the final round of the International Series Macau, Round 4?

John Catlin is grouped with Lucas Herbert and Jason Kokrak for the final round of the International Series Macau. The trio will be the last group to tee off on the final hole and will begin the round from the first hole at 10:45 am ET on Sunday.

Here are the complete tee times for the International Series Macau 2024:

Tee 10

8:50 am: Sarit Suwannarut, Younghan Song, Maverick Antcliff

9:00 am: Angelo Que, Takumi Kanaya, Steve Lewton

9:10 am: Trevor Simsby, Deyen Lawson, William Harrold

9:20 am: Carlos Pigem, Kevin Yuan, Hudson Swafford

9:30 am: Ian Poulter, Sanghyun Park, Tatsunori Shogenji

9:40 am: Gunn Charoenkul, Shiv Kapur, Jaco Ahlers

9:50 am: Guntaek Koh, Jed Morgan, Chan Shih-chang

10:00 am: Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, Li Haotong, Scott Hend

10:10 am: Kieran Vincent, Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Veer Ahlawat

10:20 am: Kyongjun Moon, Justin Quiban, Koh Deng Shan

10:30 am: Jaewoong Eom, Ho Yu-Cheng

10:40 am: James Piot, Pattaraphol Khanthacha

Tee 1

8:45 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeongwoo Ham, Miguel Carballo

8:55 am: Chang Wei-lun, Lee Chieh-po, Sergio Garcia

9:05 am: Leon D'Souza, Mito Pereira, Siddikur Rahman

9:15 am: Richard T. Lee, Mingyu Cho, Poom Saksansin

9:25 am: Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a), Kalle Samooja, Ye Wocheng

9:35 am: Hung Chien-yao, Matthew Cheung, Yeongsu Kim

9:45 am: Ervin Chang, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Suteepat Prateeptienchai

9:55 am: Bjorn Hellgren, Yuta Sugiura, Minkyu Kim

10:05 am: Phachara Khongwatmai, Charng-Tai Sudsom, David Puig

10:15 am: Pat Perez, Travis Smyth, Andy Ogletree

10:25 am: Patrick Reed, Denwit Boriboonsub, Carlos Ortiz

10:35 am: Martin Trainer, Ben Campbell, Jbe Kruger

10:45 am: Lucas Herbert, Jason Kokrak, John Catlin