John Daly has a 3-word comment for $440M-worth Hollywood icon’s golf movie premiere

Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 recently premiered before the global release. Golf stars, including John Daly, attended the premiere on Monday, July 21. Later on, he shared the pictures from his visit on X on July 22. He was seen posing with the lead actor of Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler.The caption of his post read:&quot;&quot;Here we go! @netflix #happygilmore2&quot;According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adam Sandler is worth $440 million. He earns $50–60 million per year through acting, producing, and other entertainment deals.Happy Gilmore 2 is set to bring back the energy and humor of the 1996 classic. Sandler returns as Happy, the loud, unpredictable golfer from the original film. Now older, in the movie, he’s pulled out of retirement to support his daughter’s dream of becoming a ballerina. Sandler is known for roles in Billy Madison, The Waterboy, Big Daddy, and Uncut Gems.Bowen is back as Virginia, Happy’s longtime partner and former PGA Tour PR expert. Now, she helps him face a new chapter in life. Bowen is also known for her role as Claire Dunphy in the TV show, Modern Family. McDonald returns as Shooter, who played Happy’s rival in the first movie, still fame-hungry and competitive as ever. He has also starred in Thelma &amp; Louise, Requiem for a Dream, and The House Bunny.Ben Stiller brings back Hal, the mean retirement home manager from the original movie. In the sequel, Hal runs a strange group therapy session. Stiller is widely known for his work in Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.Adam Sandler’s real-life daughter, Sunny, plays Vienna—Happy’s daughter, who wants to become a ballet dancer. Her story drives the film’s emotional plot. She previously acted in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Music star Bad Bunny joins as Oscar, Happy’s new caddie. His role adds a young and wild twist to the film. Bad Bunny has also acted in Bullet Train and Narcos: Mexico. Apart from this, John Daly celebrated July 4th in his own style earlier this month.John Daly celebrated July 4th with fiancée Anna CladakisWhile many Americans marked the Fourth of July with fireworks and family, PGA Tour icon John Daly shared a more personal moment with his longtime fiancée, Anna Cladakis. The golf legend posted a photo on Instagram, showing the couple enjoying the holiday together.In the picture, Daly was seated next to Cladakis while holding a can of his signature drink, a cocktail made in partnership with Good Boy Vodka. Cladakis wore a white shirt printed with the American flag, as Daly captioned the post:“Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸”John Daly and Cladakis have been together for years. They began dating in 2007 after meeting at Hooters, where Cladakis worked as a promotional director. The couple got engaged in 2014, but they have not yet married.Cladakis has also been at John Daly’s tournaments over the years. She was spotted cheering for him at the 2017 Insperity Invitational and later at the PNC Championship, both on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.Though she keeps a low profile online and has a private Instagram account, Cladakis is also an entrepreneur. She owns The Bridge Lounge Bar in Tarpon Springs, Florida.