John Daly and his fiancée rock U.S. colors for the 4th of July celebration with his vodka brand

Several stars are celebrating the 4th of July in their own special way, including PGA Tour legend John Daly. He shared a picture on Instagram of himself posing with his fiancée, who wore a 4th of July-themed outfit.

Ad

Daly has been engaged to Anna Cladakis since 2014, but the two have yet to tie the knot. They reportedly started dating in 2007 after meeting at Hooters, where Cladakis worked as a promotional director, and have been romantically linked ever since.

In a recent post, John Daly was seated next to Cladakis while he held up a can of his Daly-inspired cocktail by Good Boy Vodka. Cladakis donned a white shirt designed with the United States of America flag, and the post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

“Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸”

Still taken from Daly’s Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly

Throughout their relationship, Cladakis and John Daly have constantly supported each other. In April, John Daly hosted a golf invitational charity tournament at Old Hickory Country Club, and his fiancée played a key role in putting the event together.

Ad

Following the event's conclusion, Daly shared a post on Instagram thanking Cladakis for contributing to its success. He wrote (via Newsweek):

“To my amazing fiance, thank you for your unwavering hard work and generous heart that made our charity event this week such a huge success! Your dedication and compassion are truly inspiring!”

Daly’s fiancée has also made several appearances in his golf tournaments. She cheered him on during the 2017 Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions and also during the PNC Championship.

Ad

Cladakis keeps a low profile and has a private Instagram page. Like Daly, she is also an entrepreneur and owns The Bridge Lounge Bar in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

John Daly shares highlights from the inaugural Good Boy Vodka Charity Classic tournament

Last month, John Daly hosted a charity classic tournament for his beverage brand, Good Boy Vodka. The proceeds from the tournament were donated to two non-profit organizations– Justin’s Place and Paws 4 the Cause.

Ad

The Charity Classic tournament was held at Keene Trace Golf Club, and it was a fun event filled with food, drinks, and live music. Daly shared a collaborative post with Good Boy Vodka on Instagram, showing highlights from the tournament. The post was captioned:

“That’s a wrap on our first-ever Good Boy Vodka John Daly Charity Classic ⛳️🍋 An unforgettable day of golf, great drinks, and giving back — all to benefit @justinsplaceky and @paws4tc 🐾💛. Huge thank you to everyone who showed up, supported, and swung for a cause. And an extra special shoutout to our incredible sponsors who made it all possible.”

Ad

Some notable brands that sponsored the tournament include Hooters and Bacon Up. The Andrew Moore & Hooch music band was also present to provide live entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More