John Daly makes an exciting announcement for his new business venture

John Daly, who is currently playing on the PGA Champions Tour, has built his presence and fame well beyond the golf course. The 59-year-old played on the PGA Tour for over two decades since 1987 before joining the Champions Tour in 2016.

Daly was last seen competing at the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship played at South Course of Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. He shot a 14-over total par score of 294 to end up at T63 at the PGA Champions Tour event.

Besides being a prominent golfer, Daly has multiple business ventures to his name. The newest addition to his entrepreneurship pursuits is the new bar he is opening in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a recent Instagram story, Daly announced the date for the grand opening of the bar, posting a video tour of the same.

"See y'all July 25th Grand Opening!" Daly captioned his story.

Screenshot of John Daly's Instagram story on July 1 2025 - Source - via @pga_johndaly on Instagram

The video was originally shared by a Nashville influencer named Stacy, who gave a brief tour of John Daly's Bar and highlighted the features of the bar which people can enjoy. The post was captioned:

"The golf legend’s bar showcases his passion and personality with truck tailgate seating, golf games, LIVE music @jillianelizamusic, cheeky signage, and plenty of @goodboyvodka ⛳️ The bar is located in Midtown next to Losers, and joins recent neighborhood additions Duck Blind & Odie’s. Looking forward to checking out the upstairs/rooftop when it opens"

Some of Daly's other businesses include a golf course design enterprise, JD Designs, his own line of cannabis in partnership with HYMAN, beverage and mixers brand, GoodBoy Vodka among others.

How has John Daly performed so far this year?

John Daly has played seven tournaments this season. The former PGA Tour star has made the cut at all the events besides his withdrawal from the 2025 Region Traditions owing to an injury.

Daly kicked off his season at the Hoag Classic where he stood at T56 at the end of the tournament.

John Daly at the American Family Insurance Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

While he finished at T75 at the Galleri Classic Daly and tied for 50th at James Hardie Invitational. At the Insperity Invitational in May, Daly shot a 27-over par to finish solo at the 77th position.

John Daly skipped the PGA Championship to compete at the Region Traditions, but faced an early exit. After recovering from his injury, Daly made a comeback on the golf course at the American Family Insurance Championship.

The PGA Champions Tour event switched to a team format this year and Daly teamed up with Michael Allen for the same. The duo finished in a four-way tie for 27th after carding an 18-under final par score.

