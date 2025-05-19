John Daly extends partnership with Hooters months after pocketing $780K in an annual appearance for the brand - Reports

John Daly has reportedly extended his partnership with restaurant chain, Hooters recently. Last year during the Masters he had earned a staggering $780K through an annual meet and greet at the restaurant near Augusta National.

Daly had not participated in the Masters this year. However, like always, he had set up a booth in the parking lot of the Hooters branch on Washington Road. It is a mile away from Augusta National. His team expected the earnings to surpass $780K this year, but no official statement has been given about the exact amount so far.

The ace golfer reportedly sells merch, cigars, and signed golf balls at the booth. According to FSR Magazine, the lucrative partnership between him and Hooters received a two-year extension this week. The deal also leaves room for further options to renew. Daly appeared thrilled to go for "another round" with the restaurant chain as he said:

"No matter how I play on the golf course, I always enjoy having a round with wings at Hooters. It’s a place that feels like family, and I’m proud to keep reppin’ a brand that knows how to grip it, rip it, and have a good time. We’ve got wings, cold drinks—including a few Good Boy Vodka cocktails with my name on ’em—and the best fans in the world. Let’s go another round."

John Daly last played at the Masters in 2006. Unfortunately, he couldn't make the cut at the time.

"He was one of the guys who changed it, an ordinary guy like that" - What fans said about John Daly

John Daly at the 1995 Open Championship (Source: Getty)

This year, Augusta faced heavy downpours on Monday of the Masters week. Despite the horrid weather conditions, there was a huge line outside Hooters to meet John Daly, as per reports.

The fans who had queued for a chance to interact with the sensational player shared what made they admire Daly so much. Ed Burns, a Toronto resident reminisced about his 1995 Open Championship win and credited him for changing things (via Newsweek).

"He was one of the guys who changed it, an ordinary guy like that. He won the Open. Dude's got my admiration," he said.

Scott Grenel of Georgia said, "Growing up, I had two heroes: Pete Rose and John Daly. And I got to meet one today."

Another fan, Jason Gamble, felt like he could relate to Daly as he said:

"He's like the guy in your golf group. He's just a lot better."

John Daly's caddy, Lance Odom, was responsible for keeping the lines in check outside Hooters. He mentioned why fans were so excited to meet with the golfer, comparing him to the likes of Disney and Michael Jordan.

"The people come here and it's like the first time to Disney with him. Each person that comes up, they have a story. It's like being with Michael Jordan. You can't go to the gas station without people coming up,"

This month, Daly had chosen to skip the PGA Championship in favor of the Tradition event on the Senior Tour. However, he eventually withdrew from the tournament.

