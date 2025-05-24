John Daly "home for R&R" in Arkansas amid absence from the 2025 Senior PGA Championship

John Daly returned "home" in Arkansas for some rest and recovery. He recently withdrew from the PGA Tour Champions event, The Regions Tradition. The 59-year-old is also missing the 2025 Senior PGA Championship that is in progress at the Congressional Blue Course in Maryland.
The former PGA Tour star had skipped the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last week to compete at the Regions Tradition tournament. The PGA Tour Champions event took place at the Greystone Founders Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama. However, Daly withdrew from the event after playing seven holes.
Daly has not yet disclosed the reason for his withdrawal. Although, he recently shared an Instagram story from "home" in Arkansas for recovery. Posting a scenic picture with the location as Dardanelle, Arkansas, Daly wrote:
"home for R&R 🏡"
During an interview with AP News, Daly spoke about his choice to play at the Traditions tournament over the PGA Championship. He stated:
"I can go there (Quail Hollow) and miss the cut and get $6,000. But I’m playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor."
Daly also questioned:
"But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks (Koepka) and all the guys?”
Daly was seen alongside Boo Weekley, who also competed at the Alabama event, in a picture shared by the latter on his social media handle. The two golfers, along with a few others, enjoyed a night out at a barbeque joint amid Daly's withdrawal from the tournament.
Daly obtained a lifetime exemption to compete at the PGA Championship after he won the Major in 1991 with a total score of -12.
He is also missing the Senior PGA Championship that is currently underway in Maryland. Daly last appeared at the event in 2023, where he withdrew after playing 13 holes in round one.
How many tournaments has John Daly played this year?
Daly joined the PGA Champions Tour in 2016 and has claimed one win so far. He won the Insperity Invitational in 2017, in which, incidentally, he debuted in the previous year.
In 2025, John Daly has so far been seen in action at five tournaments, including the recent Regions Traditions event, which he later exited.
He started off his season at the Hoag Classic in March, where he finished in a tie for the 56th place. At the Galleri Classic that took place in California, he finished at the T75th spot on the leaderboard. He was tied for the 50th at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in April.
At the Insperity Invitational in Texas, Daly finished solo 77th.