John Daly "home for R&R" in Arkansas amid absence from the 2025 Senior PGA Championship

John Daly returned "home" in Arkansas for some rest and recovery. He recently withdrew from the PGA Tour Champions event, The Regions Tradition. The 59-year-old is also missing the 2025 Senior PGA Championship that is in progress at the Congressional Blue Course in Maryland.

Ad

The former PGA Tour star had skipped the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last week to compete at the Regions Tradition tournament. The PGA Tour Champions event took place at the Greystone Founders Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama. However, Daly withdrew from the event after playing seven holes.

John Daly at the Regions Tradition 2025 - Source: Getty

Daly has not yet disclosed the reason for his withdrawal. Although, he recently shared an Instagram story from "home" in Arkansas for recovery. Posting a scenic picture with the location as Dardanelle, Arkansas, Daly wrote:

Ad

Trending

"home for R&R 🏡"

John Daly's Instagram Story - Source - via @pga_johndaly on Instagram

During an interview with AP News, Daly spoke about his choice to play at the Traditions tournament over the PGA Championship. He stated:

Ad

"I can go there (Quail Hollow) and miss the cut and get $6,000. But I’m playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor."

Daly also questioned:

"But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks (Koepka) and all the guys?”

Daly was seen alongside Boo Weekley, who also competed at the Alabama event, in a picture shared by the latter on his social media handle. The two golfers, along with a few others, enjoyed a night out at a barbeque joint amid Daly's withdrawal from the tournament.

Ad

Daly obtained a lifetime exemption to compete at the PGA Championship after he won the Major in 1991 with a total score of -12.

He is also missing the Senior PGA Championship that is currently underway in Maryland. Daly last appeared at the event in 2023, where he withdrew after playing 13 holes in round one.

How many tournaments has John Daly played this year?

Daly joined the PGA Champions Tour in 2016 and has claimed one win so far. He won the Insperity Invitational in 2017, in which, incidentally, he debuted in the previous year.

Ad

In 2025, John Daly has so far been seen in action at five tournaments, including the recent Regions Traditions event, which he later exited.

He started off his season at the Hoag Classic in March, where he finished in a tie for the 56th place. At the Galleri Classic that took place in California, he finished at the T75th spot on the leaderboard. He was tied for the 50th at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in April.

Ad

John Daly at the Insperity Invitational 2025 - Source: Getty

At the Insperity Invitational in Texas, Daly finished solo 77th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More