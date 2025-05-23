John Daly shares video of him versus 'Baby Tiger' with a 4-word message

Both John Daly and Tiger Woods are popular names when it comes to golf fans making content about them on social media. Daly reshared a fanmade video of him and Woods with his 868k Instagram followers on Friday, May 23. He also captioned the video with a short message for the viewers.

Daly's journey to becoming a notable figure in golf has been quite incredible. He gained the spotlight following his 1991 PGA Championship win with his aggressive grip it or rip it approach, and long drives. Another factor that contributed to John Daly's fame is his charismatic persona.

On May 24, Daly shared a video from a fan page, back9guy, that showed him and Woods as babies on his Instagram story. Even as an infant, Daly was shown smoking and holding a bottle of beer.

Tiger Woods: "When I'm getting ready for tournaments, I make sure that each and every day I have 1,000 contacts with the club."

John Daly: "Well, I hit balls maybe 20 minutes, probably a little bit, smoke four or five cigarettes, drink three Diet Cokes and go to the first tee. Some days I won't even go to the range."

John Daly's caption read:

"l just state "Facts!'""

Screenshot from Daly's Instagram story on May 23, 2025 - Source: Instagram@pga_johndaly

John Daly's shared video might be a hilarious take on Woods, but the duo shares mutual respect between them. As Woods follows a strict fitness routine and practice sessions to attain accuracy, Daly's methods of scoring were rather unconventional. His habit of using his raw power with a cigarette dangling on his lips is still talked about.

Daly's habits of smoking and drinking have been a part of his public image for decades now. John Daly reportedly used to drink before tee times and even during ongoing tournaments.

In an interview, he once admitted to sneaking alcohol into a contest. Daly also claimed he used a McDonald's cup to carry a mixture of whiskey and Diet Coke to drink during multiple tournaments.

When a drunk John Daly managed to beat Tiger Woods

Daly once sat down with Tucker Carlson and told him a story between him and Tiger Woods during a PGA Tournament. It was 1994, and Long John was competing against Woods at Sherwood Country Club.

Despite being drunk, John Daly managed to beat Tiger Woods in the round. Take a look at what Daly told Tucker in December 2023 (as quoted by Golf Digest):

"We had the roundtable at Sherwood and I had my bottle of Jack Daniels... Tiger came in and I said ‘T, come have a drink with us man’. And he said ‘No, I’m going to go hit some balls’. A few hours later, I said again, ‘Come have a drink with us.’ Tiger said, ‘No, I’m going to go work out’."

Talking about how the contest went the next day, Daly said:

"So we tee off, my caddie was drunk with us …the funny thing about Tiger is, when I got on the tee, I had my caddie bring me a crown or a jack and coke... I grab my 3-iron and go on the tee... I shoot like 65 he shoots like 71, he was shaking his head all day.”

John has been to rehab multiple times following his addiction issues, but he has managed to relapse. However, Daly's personality always manages to remain candid about his alcohol consumption.

