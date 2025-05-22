  • home icon
  • Golf
  • John Daly poses with an amputee advocate despite withdrawing from the 2025 Regions Tradition

John Daly poses with an amputee advocate despite withdrawing from the 2025 Regions Tradition

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 22, 2025 15:17 GMT
PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn
PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

During the first round, John Daly unexpectedly withdrew from the 2025 Regions Tradition. He began well with two straight birdies, but he followed up with two double bogeys at holes 3 and 7. After hole 7, he decided to drop out without revealing the reason publicly. Despite this, Daly recently appeared beside one of the most inspiring influencers.

Ad

This influencer was Lulu Gribbin, who has 267K Instagram followers. She notably escaped a shark attack in June 2024, but as a result, she lost her left arm and part of her right leg. Despite this, she has made an excellent recovery and is now playing golf with a prosthetic arm and leg.

Gribbin recently shared the Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, with a number of well-known golfers at the 2025 Regions Traditions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lulu Gribbin recently uploaded several photos from the tournament on Instagram. She can be seen standing next to golfers like John Daly, Hugh Freeze, Kirby Smart and many others. In the post, Gribbin was also seen playing golf and assessing her shot selection. The caption of the photo further indicated how it was a terrific trip for her, as it read:

"Lulu had a blast at the regions tradition tournament last week!!!!"
Ad
Ad

When it comes to John Daly, his withdrawal from the event is being viewed as a big concern. The reason for this is that Daly underwent hand surgery in January 2025. This was his 16th surgery, and it has had a severe impact on his game. The evidence for this is his performance at the Insperity Invitational, where he finished 27 strokes over par. This placed him at the bottom of the standings.

Ad

How did John Daly perform on the 2025 Senior Tour?

Regions Tradition 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Regions Tradition 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

John Daly missed a number of tournaments at the beginning of the season. He was unable to compete in January and February, thus, his first tournament of the season was the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club. He finished with a total score of 213 to tie for 56th place. This score was exactly the average for the course.

Ad

Here's a detail on the tournaments he has played this season:

Hoag Classic (Mar 21–23, Newport Beach Country Club)

  • Position: T56
  • Scores: 71-69-73 (213, Even)
  • Earnings: $3,900

The Galleri Classic (Mar 28–30, Mission Hills Country Club)

  • Position: T75
  • Scores: 80-74-69 (223, +7)
  • Earnings: $1,320

James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational (Apr 4–6, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club)

  • Position: T50
  • Scores: 74-76-72 (222, +6)
  • Earnings: $5,984

Insperity Invitational (May 2–4, The Woodlands Country Club)

  • Position: 77
  • Scores: 79-83-81 (243, +27)
  • Earnings: $1,620

Regions Tradition (May 15–19, Greystone Golf & Country Club)

  • Status: Withdrawn
  • Score Before WD: 30 (+2)
  • Earnings: --
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications