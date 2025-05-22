John Daly poses with an amputee advocate despite withdrawing from the 2025 Regions Tradition

During the first round, John Daly unexpectedly withdrew from the 2025 Regions Tradition. He began well with two straight birdies, but he followed up with two double bogeys at holes 3 and 7. After hole 7, he decided to drop out without revealing the reason publicly. Despite this, Daly recently appeared beside one of the most inspiring influencers.

This influencer was Lulu Gribbin, who has 267K Instagram followers. She notably escaped a shark attack in June 2024, but as a result, she lost her left arm and part of her right leg. Despite this, she has made an excellent recovery and is now playing golf with a prosthetic arm and leg.

Gribbin recently shared the Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, with a number of well-known golfers at the 2025 Regions Traditions.

Lulu Gribbin recently uploaded several photos from the tournament on Instagram. She can be seen standing next to golfers like John Daly, Hugh Freeze, Kirby Smart and many others. In the post, Gribbin was also seen playing golf and assessing her shot selection. The caption of the photo further indicated how it was a terrific trip for her, as it read:

"Lulu had a blast at the regions tradition tournament last week!!!!"

When it comes to John Daly, his withdrawal from the event is being viewed as a big concern. The reason for this is that Daly underwent hand surgery in January 2025. This was his 16th surgery, and it has had a severe impact on his game. The evidence for this is his performance at the Insperity Invitational, where he finished 27 strokes over par. This placed him at the bottom of the standings.

How did John Daly perform on the 2025 Senior Tour?

Regions Tradition 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

John Daly missed a number of tournaments at the beginning of the season. He was unable to compete in January and February, thus, his first tournament of the season was the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club. He finished with a total score of 213 to tie for 56th place. This score was exactly the average for the course.

Here's a detail on the tournaments he has played this season:

Hoag Classic (Mar 21–23, Newport Beach Country Club)

Position: T56

T56 Scores: 71-69-73 (213, Even)

71-69-73 (213, Even) Earnings: $3,900

The Galleri Classic (Mar 28–30, Mission Hills Country Club)

Position: T75

T75 Scores: 80-74-69 (223, +7)

80-74-69 (223, +7) Earnings: $1,320

James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational (Apr 4–6, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club)

Position: T50

T50 Scores: 74-76-72 (222, +6)

74-76-72 (222, +6) Earnings: $5,984

Insperity Invitational (May 2–4, The Woodlands Country Club)

Position: 77

77 Scores: 79-83-81 (243, +27)

79-83-81 (243, +27) Earnings: $1,620

Regions Tradition (May 15–19, Greystone Golf & Country Club)

Status: Withdrawn

Withdrawn Score Before WD: 30 (+2)

30 (+2) Earnings: --

