"Two ex-cons winning the same week" - Fans react to former U.S. Open winner Angel Cabrera claiming his first senior Major

Angel Cabrera recently won the 2025 Regions Tradition. The Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, hosted the tournament from May 14-17. The course has a par of 72, and Cabrera finished with a total score 20 strokes lower than par after four rounds.

Some fans drew parallels between his triumph and Scottie Scheffler's win at the PGA Championship on May 18.

NUCLR Golf, an X (previously Twitter) page, recently reported on Angel Cabrera's win in a post that read:

"🚨🏆✅ #WINNER — Angel Cabrera has won his 1st Senior Major at Regions Tradition in a Monday finish. It’s the 2nd win in 4 starts for Cabrera on the Champions Tour as his comeback continues."

One fan joked about how both winners Cabrera and Scheffler had spent time in jail. Cabrera spent two years in prison for gender violence (per Associated Press), before being released on parole in August 2023 and was cleared to play on PGA Tour-sanctioned events a few months later.

Scheffler was briefly detained for allegedly not following instructions from a police officer while trying to enter the golf course during the 2024 PGA Championship, before all charges were dropped. One fan wrote:

"Two ex cons winning the same week…anything is possible"

Here are a few other similar fan reactions under the post:

"The two winners on tour this week were both in a jail cell last year. Let that sink in," One fan commented.

Another fan stated, "Wow. Released from jail, and goes on to win a major. What a comeback story! Well done!"

"Take note… apparently being locked up is good for your golf game," one fan stated.

"So what you’re saying is prison makes a stronger golfer," another fan commented.

Scheffler's triumph at Quail Hollow marked his third major championship, while Cabrera has won two majors championships.

Will Angel Cabrera and Scottie Scheffler compete in the 2025 U.S. Open?

Syndication: Desert Sun - Source: Imagn

The 2025 U.S. Open will take place from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15 at Oakmont Country Club. It will be the third major of the year, and now that the PGA Championship has concluded, all eyes are on the U.S. Open.

Interestingly, the field for the tournament will be 156 players, with the PGA attempting to make the event as competitive as possible.

Scottie Scheffler has never won the U.S. Open in his career, and he is set to compete in this tournament. On the other hand, there have been no reports yet that Angel Cabrera will participate in the competition.

The Argentine golfer has not yet secured his qualification for the event, with only winners of the last ten editions of the U.S. Open receiving exemptions.

