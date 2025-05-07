“I know why I’m balding”: When Tiger Woods got emotional after his greatest comeback

Tiger Woods is widely considered as one of the golfing greats. With 15 Major championship wins and 110 professional victories, Woods has cemented his position in the Mount Rushmore of golf.

His last Major championship win was back in 2019, when Woods secured the green jacket for the 5th time. This victory came after 11 years since his previous Major win at the 2008 U.S. Open. Tiger Woods went through injuries and multiple back surgeries including spinal fusion in 2017.

Woods' career was at stake following the injury trail that started after his torn ACL during the U.S. Open. Apart from these, he had to deal with legal trouble and personal struggles that cane under public scrutiny. Finally, in 2019, Tiger Woods made his greatest comeback by winning the Masters Tournament at the age of 43.

In the post-match conference, Woods described why it was historic (as quoted by NBC):

"The whole tournament has meant so much to me over the years. Coming here in ’95 for the first time, and being able to play as an amateur; winning in ’97, and then come full circle, 22 years later, to be able to do it again, and just the way it all transpired today."

While answering the media, the PGA Tour veteran also mentioned the on-course tension he went through, making a joke on his hair. Tiger Woods said:

"There were so many different scenarios that could have transpired on that back nine. There were so many guys that had a chance to win. Leaderboard was absolutely packed and everyone was playing well. You couldn’t have had more drama than we all had out there, and now I know why I’m balding (while laughing). This stuff is hard."

Woods further acknowledged his time at Augusta National Golf Club, showing gratitude to the venue as well.

"Just to come back here and play as well as I did and did all the things ‑‑ all the little things well this week, and to do it here. This has meant so much to me and my family, this tournament, and to have everyone here, it’s something I’ll never, ever forget.

Following his 2019 Masters Tournament win, Woods was spotted celebrating the emotional moment with his family, just like he did with his father during his first Masters win in 1997.

Tiger Woods' performance at 2019 Masters Tournament

Woods during 2019 Masters Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Tiger Woods had a solid start, recording 2 under par (70) in the opening round of 2019 Masters Tournament. The Cypress native was spotted playing steady golf and in the second round, he had a sharper approach.

Woods struck birdies on some key holes with excellent iron play and driving game. After 36 holes, he was tied for the sixth position with a total score of 6 under par (138). In Round 3, Woods wowed the Saturday audience with smarter clutch moments. The 82-time PGA Tour winner came back into contention, landing at T2 with a round score of 5 under par 67.

Woods displayed excellent play during the 2019 Masters Tournament's final round. While playing on the back nine, Tiger Woods scored birdies on holes 13, 15 and 16. Hole 16 earned him the lead, and Woods completed round 4 with 2 under par 70, and his total score stood 13 under par 275.

