"One more Masters," "Hero per usual" - Tiger Woods' potential return to golf after ruptured achilles tendon leaves fans divided

Golf legend Tiger Woods suffered an Achilles injury in March and has been off the greens ever since. Fans online eagerly await his return and are speculating if he will soon return to secure at least one more Masters title.

Woods has had one of the most successful professional golf careers, with 82 wins on the PGA Tour and 41 titles on the European Tour. He has won the Players Championship twice– in 2001 and 2013. He has also won 18 World Golf Championships, including the 2009 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

This year has been quite tumultuous for the veteran golfer. After the untimely passing of his mother, Tiger Woods was gearing up to head back to the greens. However, on March 11, he shared a post on Instagram announcing that he had to undergo surgery on his leg and would be taking more time off to recover. Here’s a look at his announcement:

Tiger Woods announces achilles injury on Instagram_Source: Instagram/@tigerwoods

On May 5, TWlegion shared a post on X, pointing out that it’s almost two months since Woods underwent surgery. The post read:

"Coming up two months already post surgery for Tiger Woods. When do you think we will see him again?"

One fan replied:

“One more Masters next year and then it’s over imo.”

Another fan said:

“Hero per usual.”

One X user speculates that Tiger Woods will most likely be out of the game till 2026. The user commented:

“Ruptured Achilles - not to 2026”

Another X user shared the same thought, saying:

“Feels like it was an eternity ago. Unfortunately he’s out this whole year. Maybe next spring somewhere but also possibly never on Tour again.”

One user simply tweeted:

“When he is ready. Augusta 2026”

On the other hand, other fans believe that the golf legend’s time on the PGA Tour may have ended. One fan said:

“I think he's going to play the Champions Tour events soon. He's done with the regular PGA Tour.”

Notably, Woods is currently tied with Sam Snead for the highest number of wins on the PGA Tour. Should he return to claim one more title, he will hold the record for the highest number of PGA Tour titles in history.

How many major championship titles does Tiger Woods have?

Tiger Woods has won 15 major championship titles and is one of six golfers who have achieved a career grand slam by winning in all four major tournaments in professional golf. The other golfers in this elite club include Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Rory McIlroy.

Here’s a list of Woods’ major championship victories:

Masters Tournament: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019

U.S. Open: 2000, 2002, and 2008

PGA Championship: 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007

Open Championship: 2000, 2005, and 2006

