Tiger Woods' ex-coach has a 3-word response to analyst comparing Scottie Scheffler to all-time greats

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney has compared Scottie Scheffler's winning run to some of the sport's all-time greats. Scheffler's win at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has ignited discussions of where he ranks among the sport's legends.

Golf Analyst Jason Sobel pointed out on X that the 28-year-old has 14 wins in 139 PGA Tour events, equating to a 10.1% win percentage. He also compared his record so far to some of the game's greatest players' win percentage, like Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead and others.

Tiger Woods: 21.7% (82 wins / 378 starts)

21.7% (82 wins / 378 starts) Ben Hogan: 21.3% (64/300)

21.3% (64/300) Byron Nelson: 18.1% (52/287)

18.1% (52/287) Sam Snead: 14.0% (82/585)

14.0% (82/585) Jack Nicklaus: 12.5% (73/584)

12.5% (73/584) Rory McIlroy: 11.0% (29/264)

11.0% (29/264) Arnold Palmer: 8.8% (62/703)

8.8% (62/703) Scottie Scheffler: 10.1% (14/139)

Per the post, Tiger Woods had a win percentage of 21.7%, which is twice as frequent as that of Scheffler. Even Rory McIlroy's win percentage stands at 11% with 29 wins in 264 events.

In response, Hank Haney, who coached Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010, dismissed the idea that Scheffler's current run approaches Woods' historic level. He made it clear with his 3-word response that matching Woods' dominance or that of Hogan and Nelson is a steep hill. He wrote:

"Not even close"

Under Haney, Woods won 31 PGA Tour titles and six major championships. While Scheffler has a long way to go to reach Woods' numbers, the World No.1 wins continue to mount. He had nine wins in the 2024 season, with seven of them on the PGA Tour

With his win at TPC Craig Ranch, he became the first player since 2021 to win in four consecutive seasons. Further, he also tied the PGA Tour's 72-hole record.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's record on the PGA Tour

Scottie Scheffler has competed in 139 tournaments and made the cut in 120 of them. He has 14 wins, 10 runner-up finishes, 48 top-five finishes, and 65 top-20 finishes.

Scheffler joined the PGA Tour in 2020. His first win came at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, which he won in the playoff with a birdie on the third extra playoff hole against Patrick Cantlay.

Of his 14 wins, he has won The Masters twice (in 2022 and 2024). In 2022, he won by three strokes over Rory McIlroy and in 2024, he won by four strokes over Ludvig Aberg.

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's 14 wins on the PGA Tour:

2022 WM Phoenix Open

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

2022 Masters Tournament

2023 WM Phoenix Open (2)

2023 The Players Championship

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (2)

2024 The Players Championship (2)

2024 Masters Tournament (2)

2024 RBC Heritage

2024 Memorial Tournament

2024 Travelers Championship

2024 Tour Championship

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

