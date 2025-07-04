“So glad” - John Daly embraces Florida QB as newest member of Arkansas hog family

Florida QB Joaquin Kavouklis has made a commitment to join the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 2027 class. Happy with the new addition, PGA Tour legend John Daly shared a post on Instagram welcoming Kavouklis to the team.

Kavouklis, who is a promising QB from Florida, set the 2024 season record for the most touchdowns (21) at Tarpon Springs High. He also set the record for passing yards in that same season, with 2,404 yards. He is now the second football player to make a commitment to join the Razorbacks' 2027 class.

On Thursday, July 3, John Daly shared a post announcing Joaquin Kavouklis’ commitment to play for Arkansas. The post’s caption read:

“Congratulations Joaquin ❤️ So glad you are going to be a part of our Hog family ❤️ #WPS”

Still taken from John Daly's Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly

The two-time major champion also shared another video of the Florida QB with the caption:

“Welcome to the HOGS!”

Still taken from Daly's Instagram Story _ Image source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly

Daly resides in Arkansas and has always been a huge fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks. He also has business affiliations with the Razorbacks and secured a licensing deal with them when he partnered with Loudmouth Golf.

Interestingly, in 2005, the five-time PGA Tour winner purchased the Bay Ridge Boat & Golf Club in his hometown, Arkansas, and upgraded it. The course, now named the Lions Den Golf Club, is a public 18-hole golf course located in Dardanelle.

John Daly hosts inaugural Good Boy Vodka charity golf tournament

John Daly, also an entrepreneur, partnered with Good Boy Vodka to create a line of Daly-inspired canned cocktails. Last week, he hosted an inaugural charity golf tournament for the brand in a bid to raise funds for non-profit organizations.

The tournament was held at Keene Trace Golf Club, and the proceeds were donated to Justin’s Place and Paws 4 the Cause. The former organization focuses on supporting at-risk children, while the latter is an animal rescue.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Good Boy Vodka shared a series of pictures captured from the event on Instagram. The post was captioned:

“That’s a wrap on our first-ever Good Boy Vodka John Daly Charity Classic ⛳️🍋. An unforgettable day of golf, great drinks, and giving back — all to benefit @justinsplaceky and @paws4tc 🐾💛.Huge thank you to everyone who showed up, supported, and swung for a cause.."

John Daly made several appearances in the picture slides. He was spotted donning a blue shirt paired with a hat and gold jewelry.

The event featured notable brands such as Hooters and Bacon Up. Popular music band Andrew Moore & Hooch also appeared to provide entertainment for the crowd who attended the fundraiser.

