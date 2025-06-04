John Daly announces an exciting ‘personalised’ giveaway for his fans

John Daly surprised his fans with a unique giveaway in his recent Instagram post. He shared an image and a video on June 3rd, writing details of the giveaway in its caption. Daly announced that one lucky winner will receive a signed golf bag along with a personalized video message from him.

Daly shared this giveaway in collaboration with pgamemes. The post featured a promotional graphic with Daly's autograph, showing a Callaway-branded 'Good Boy Vodka' golf bag and a smartphone displaying Daly himself sipping from a can. The text written on the image reads:

"WIN A GOLF BAG SIGNED BY JOHN DALY AND A PERSONALIZED VIDEO FROM JOHN."

The graphic is highlighted by a large image of Daly wearing white wraparound sunglasses. He captioned the post as:

"We’re gifting one lucky person a signed @pga_johndaly golf bag and a personalized video from JD himself 🙌 Follow the steps below to enter:

🔘 Tag two buddies

🔘 Like this post

Winner will be announced Wednesday night on this post and in our stories - best of luck! Sweepstakes open to US contestants only."

The bag is part of Daly's brand tie-up with 'Good Boy Vodka,' a company he has endorsed publicly. The featured model in the image is a camouflage-style golf bag with the slogan, 'Every four holes a pup.' Apart from that, Daly recently shared another collaboration on Instagram.

John Daly ditches the rubber band for a Ridge wallet commercial

John Daly, with his son, appeared in a new Ridge Wallet commercial. The five-time PGA Tour winner recently made headlines for withdrawing from hr 2025 Regions Tradition at Greystone Founders Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

Apart from that, Daly took to the golf course with his son for a light-hearted commercial video shot days before Father's Day. The ad, created for Ridge-a brand known for sleek, durable wallets, features the duo.

In the video, John Daly II pokes fun at his father's habit of using a rubber band to carry cash and cards, likening it to using a golf club from two decades ago. Daly shared the behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, captioning:

"Golf with my son on a beautiful day? Can't beat it.

What can be beat? My old wallet. Been carrying the same bulky stack since the '90s-until @johndalyll handed me this @ridge wallet.

Slim, tough, fits in my pocket (and the cart's cupholder). Old dog, new trick.😎"

Ridge, the brand featured in Daly's commercial video, specialises in minimalist essentials such as wallets, key cases, bags, pens, and watches. This brand is famous for its lightweight yet resilient products made out of aluminium. The brand also recently collaborated with tech influencer Marques Brownlee to launch a limited edition product line.

