John Daly goes golfing with his son on a ‘beautiful day’ for a wallet commercial 

John Daly was joined by his son for a round of golf as the duo collaborated for a wallet commercial.

The five-time PGA Tour winner was last seen at the Greystone Founder Golf course is Birmingham, Alabama for the 2025 Regions Tradition, from which he later exited. Although Daly had not revealed the reason behind his withdrawal, he headed home to Arkansas for rest and recovery later in May.

John Daly at the Regions Tradition 2025 - Source: Getty

The 59-year-old golfer collaborated with his son John Daly II for a promotional video for the brand, Ridge that focuses solely on making wallets that are convenient to use. Ahead of Father's Day, the Daly duo hit the golf course for a round of golf and a fun banter as a part of the commerical for the wallet.

In the video, John Daly II questioned his father's action of using a rubberband to hold his cards and cash together comparing it to using a 20-year-old golf club. Daly justified his reason as a precaution against pick-pocketing, a practice he picked up while he was playing on the PGA Tour.

John Daly shared a video along with a series of pictures on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Golf with my son on a beautiful day? Can't beat it.

What can be beat? My old wallet. Been carrying the same bulky stack since the '90s-until @johndalyll handed me this @ridge wallet.

Slim, tough, fits in my pocket (and the cart's cupholder). Old dog, new trick.😎"

Ridge is an American brand that manufactures everyday essentials such as wallets, key cases, pens, bags and watches among others. The brand uses aluminium as their base material to achieve their mission to create light and durable products. They also recently released a collection in partnership with popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

Where will John Daly next be seen in action?

The PGA Tour Champions recently announced a new team format for the American Family Insurance Championship this year. The event will take place at the TPC Wisconsin in Madison from June 6 to 8.

In their recent post on Instagram, the AmFam Championship announced the field for the upcoming tournament.

John Daly will be teaming up with eight-time PGA Champions Tour winner, Michael Allen.

The three-day event will include two days of best-ball format and one day of scramble play. The best-ball format, for round one and three, entails each teammate playing with his own ball throughout the day, and the lowest score of the two of them will be considered post each hole.

Whereas, the scramble play involves both the golfers in the team playing the tee shot, out of which one will be selected to move forward with the game. From the selected location, both of the team members will play the second shot, the process is carried on until the score is recorded at the end of each hole.

