John Daly announces this PGA Tour Champions event as his ‘next stop’ for business

John Daly Brings His Good Boy Vodka to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. This week at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, he was not just with his golf clubs, but with his vodka brand, Good Boy Vodka. In an Instagram story he shared on July 8, Daly gave fans a glimpse of what’s coming. The image showed a Good Boy Vodka stall set up right at the tournament venue.

The text over his Instagram story reads:

“Dick’s Sporting Goods Open”

He pointed towards the stall with an arrow, writing:

"Grab ya a cold one... between 1&10 @goodboyvodka"

Image via Instagram, John Daly's Instagram story

Good Boy Vodka started in 2020 and offers ready-to-drink cocktails. His signature can is called the John Daly Cocktail, which is a twist on the classic iced tea and lemonade combo. There are four flavors: Iced tea & lemonade, Peach, Raspberry and Blackberry. Each can have just 95 calories, no sugar and no carbs. They’re also gluten-free.

Daly collaborated with Travis Pastrana to launch new drinks like the Citrus Circus, and he’s taken his brand into motorsports and events across the country. Good Boy Vodka isn’t just about making money. A part of every sale goes toward helping military veterans and service dogs.

The brand’s slogan, 'Every Pour Helps a Pup,' says it all. They’ve paid vet bills, helped animal shelters and backed groups that support veterans. This summer, they also launched a new lemonade drink line, and part of the money from that goes to women’s health causes, including breast cancer awareness. Apart from that, let's look at Daly's 2025 season in detail.

John Daly’s 2025 Season so far

John Daly had emergency surgery on his left hand, marking his 16th career operation. The surgery was done to fix damaged tendons caused by arthritis. Daly later said the recovery was slow and painful. He made his return in late March at the Hoag Classic. It was his first event since the surgery. He didn’t play great, but he managed to finish all three rounds and tied for 56th place at even par.

A week later, Daly played at the Galleri Classic. He struggled there, finishing 75th with a score of 7-over-par. The next event was the James Hardie Invitational in early April. Daly shot 6-over and tied for 50th. In May, things got worse. At the Insperity Invitational, Daly had his worst performance of the season. He finished at +27, in 77th place.

He then entered the Regions Tradition, one of the senior tour’s five Major championships. Daly chose to play in this event instead of using his lifetime invite to the PGA Championship. But he could only play seven holes before withdrawing from the tournament. In June, Daly played in the American Family Insurance Championship, a team event, alongside Michael Allen. They tied for 27th place.

Then at the Kaulig Companies Championship, he tied for 63rd, finishing 14-over. He has earned $23,299 this season and sits at 109th in the Charles Schwab Cup Money list.

