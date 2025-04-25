John Daly commits to $1,000,000 challenge in June to raise money for a great cause

John Daly has reportedly joined hands with Ground Works Out Drives Alzheimer's for a noble cause. The collaboration will be dedicated to "raising funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association, supporting their Longest Day initiative".

The event featuring John Daly will take place of June 16th this year. The registrations will begin at 11:00 am with the shot gun starting at 12:30 pm at the Avon Oaks Country Club. The event will feature an 18-hole scramble play. There will be several exciting contests for participants including closest to the pin, putting challenge and a hole-in-one shot worth a staggering $1,000,000.

According to reports, participants can expect a slew of exciting activities on June 16th, such as:

18 holes of golf at the beautiful Avon Oaks Country Club

Concierge check-in, morning refreshments and a Bloody Mary bar to start the day

A premium golfer gift bag with custom swag

Fun contests including Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Putting, with prizes for winners

A shot at the $1,000,000 Hole-in-One Challenge for qualifying golfers

Opportunities to meet the legendary PGA Tour Champion and grab a photo

Access to the Dinner Reception & Afterparty with great food, drinks and live music

The chance to support Alzheimer's research through a meaningful and memorable event

After the thrilling event, competitors can enjoy a dinner reception with live entertainment, raffles, silent auction and an opportunity to interact with John Daly.

President of Ground Works Land Design, Tony Nasarullah, had founded this special event in memory of his mother's battle with Alzheimers. He talked about collaborating with a PGA Tour star for the event this year as he said via Street Insider:

"It's truly an honor to have a legendary pro golfer join us this year. But beyond the golf and the excitement, this day is about rallying our community to fight back against Alzheimer's. It's personal to me and to so many others whose families are affected."

There are multiple levels of sponsorships available, offering different amenities and activities to the sponsors. All the proceeds from the event will be used in efforts to provide care, fund research and find a cure to the disease.

Can silver sponsors meet with John Daly?

John Daly (Source: Imagn)

While there are multiple ways in which sponsors can fund the special event for Ground Works Out Drives Alzheimers, only the platinum and gold sponsors will be able to interact with John Daly. Both those sponsorships cost $30,000 and $10,000 respectively. At the moment, the platinum sponsorship is out of stock.

Silver sponsorships cost $7,500. While these sponsors will be able to avail many facilities, they won't get to interact with the two-time Major champion.

There are several other ways fans can contribute to the great cause, including funding the golf carts, putting contests, booze carts, bloody mary cocktails, cigars, lunch, dinner.

