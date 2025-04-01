La Madeleine introduces new brunch menu items: All you need to know

French inspired cafe chain La Madeleine is bringing a fresh twist to brunch with a major menu expansions. Known for its rustic ambiance and French fare, the popular bakery-cafe has announced 20 new brunch offerings via Instagram on March 26, 2025. The new offerings bring together classic French techniques with creative flavors.

Ad

The new menu items are available all day at participating locations, making it easier for guests to indulge in decadent French toast, flaky pastries, sweet and savory croffles, and a variety of baked goods.

Customers can order these dishes for dine-in orders, takeout, and home delivery through third-party apps.

Ad

More about the New Brunch offerings at La Madeleine

With more than 20 new items, the new brunch menu offers exciting French cuisine-inspired dishes. One of the more innovative additions to the menu is the Croffle, which is somewhere between a croissant and a waffle- bringing both the flaky, buttery goodness of a croissant and golden crisp on a waffle.

The Monte Cristo Croffle has a mix of sweet and savory, featuring two croffles filled with turkey and Swiss, topped with a dusting of sugar, and served with strawberry preserves.

Ad

The Benedict Croffle features a ham and Swiss-filled Croffle topped with an egg, Hollandaise, and microgreens.

The Monte Cristo Croffle and The Benedict Croffle (Image via La Madeleine)

For customers who enjoy contrasting flavors, La Madeleine has a Bacon Bon-Bon Brioche on the menu, featuring crispy brown sugar bacon and a fried egg with tomatoes, some greens, and French aioli, all served on a brioche bun.

Ad

The chain has also updated its Avocado Toast, which is now served on Turano bread with tomatoes, feta cheese, microgreens, and a touch of balsamic vinegar.

The Bacon Bon Bon Brioche and the Avocado Toast (Image via La Madeleine)

The cafe chain also launched four new variations for those wanting to order French Toast or waffles.

Ad

These include the classic variation featuring butter and syrup, the Fresh berries variation with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, the Maple Pecan featuring cinnamon and candied pecan, and a Blueberry cheesecake variation featuring a cream cheese filling, blueberry jam, and fresh blueberries.

The cafe also added Dipped Croissants to its permanent menu, which are topped with either freeze-dried strawberries or crushed pistachios.

Limited-time spring menu offerings at La Madeleine include Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich, cherry turnovers, cherry-topped cheesecakes, and white chocolate nut cookies.

Ad

These spring items are likely to remain on the menu for a short period of time, although no exact dates have been announced.

The new launch also saw the debut of wine-based cocktails on the cafe chain's menu, including the Bloody Mary, Espresso Martini, Parisien Sunrise, and the Cosmopolitan. These drinks are available to order all day as well.

President John Dillon spoke about the new menu upgrade in a press release shared by PR Newswire on March 27, 2025, talking about turning brunch into a celebration.

Ad

"This is the biggest and most exciting menu launch in la Madeleine's 40-year history. At la Madeleine, we believe brunch isn't just a meal — it's a celebration, a moment to gather and indulge in the perfect fusion of breakfast and lunch."

He added:

"No matter the time of day, our new brunch menu is designed to bring people together over craveable classics and bold new flavors with an unexpected twist."

Ad

Read More: What are the new menu items launched by Cheesecake Factory? 2025 menu explored

With the rising popularity of brunch culture, La Madeleine's latest menu upgrade has a wide assortment of flavors and textures, ranging from buttery croissants to hearty breakfast dishes.

For those observing Lent but wanting to enjoy French-inspired food, the cafe has a special Lent menu as well featuring seafood specials that are available to order until April 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback