Subway introduces new Hot Honey Sauce and Sandwiches: All you need to know

Subway has announced the introduction of a new Hot Honey Sauce along with two limited-time sandwiches that will feature this condiment, according to a press release from the company dated March 27, 2025. These limited edition menu items will be available at participating locations across the US starting April 3, 2025.

The two sandwiches featuring the new Hot Honey sauce are the Hot Honey Pepperoni Sub and the Hot Honey Chicken Sub. Customers can also add the Hot Honey sauce to any sub, salad, or wrap already on the menu at no additional cost.

More about the new Hot Honey menu items at Subway

The restaurant chain introduces the Hot Honey Pepperoni Sub and the Hot Honey Chicken Sub (Image via Getty)

The new Hot Honey Sauce has a balance of sweet and spicy flavors and a blend of honey, cayenne, and habanero pepper powder, along with garlic, onion, and cloves. Customers can add this sauce to all existing Subway menu items at no extra cost or try it in the two Hot Honey Subs.

The Hot Honey Pepperoni Sub has layers of zesty pepperoni with provolone cheese. It also includes crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions in Artisan Italian bread, topped with a generous drizzle of the new Hot Honey Sauce.

The Hot Honey Chicken Sub has rotisserie chicken with Monterey Cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. It is topped with the Creamy Sriracha sauce, the Hot Honey sauce, and SubKrunch- a topping featuring crispy corn that adds crunch and flavor.

Customers can visit the Subway website or mobile app for prices and availability, as well as additional information on customization nutrition, allergens for the new sauce, and limited-time subs.

Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway, spoke about this in the press release on March 27, 2025.

"Our fans know we're the sub sauce experts, which is why we're putting a Subway twist on a hot culinary trend, combining sweet honey with hot pepper and a savory blend of spices."

Offers and more new items at Subway

The Hot Honey Pepperoni Sub will be available as part of the $6.99 Meal of the Day promotion. The Meal of the Day has a curated menu of popular Subs, including a six-inch Sub with a choice of chips or two regular cookies and a 20oz fountain drink. Fountain drinks cannot be ordered for delivery.

Customers can upgrade to a foot-long Sub at the additional cost of $3. The Hot Honey Pepperoni Sub will be available as the Thursday Meal of the Day for a limited period. The Celsius Sparkling Orange has also joined the beverage lineup nationwide at Subway restaurants and can be ordered with any on-the-go order.

More Hot Honey Fast Food options

Hot Honey has been appearing on several fast food menus as brands explore 'swicy' flavor profiles to bring the perfect balance between sweet and spicy flavors. In January 2025, KFC launched a limited edition Hot Honey menu featuring Mike's Hot Honey.

Recently, Chipotle added a new protein to its menu- the Honey Chicken. Available for a limited time since March 7, 2025, the menu item can be added to entree items at Chipotle.

The new Hot Honey Sauce and Subs is likely to be available for a limited time. However, the brand has not announced a date for when the items will be available to order. Customers wanting to try the new bold flavors will have to head to their nearest Subway location at the earliest, which can be found using the app or website.

