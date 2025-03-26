Wahlburgers releases new limited-time Pepperoni Smash Burger: All you need to know

Wahlburgers has launched its new Pepperoni Smash Burger, a limited-time offering available from April through June 2025 at participating locations. Priced at $10.95, the burger features two 100% Certified Angus Beef patties topped with melted provolone, crispy julienne pepperoni. It also comes with Chef Paul Wahlberg’s rosemary tomato jam and a savory garlic butter finish.

Ad

Guests can add fries or tater tots or pair it with the Spicy Wahl-A-Rita cocktail. The Pepperoni Smash Burger celebrates Boston pride through a collaboration with food influencers Boston Deli Boys. Wahlburgers’ CEO Randy Sharpe emphasized the partnership’s focus on authenticity and bold flavors, aligning with the brand’s hometown roots.

What’s in the Pepperoni Smash Burger

Two patties, pepperoni, and jam: Inside Wahlburgers’ stacked burger (Image via Wahlburgers)

The Pepperoni Smash Burger is built around Wahlburgers’ “Smash. Stack. Attack.” concept, emphasizing texture and bold flavors:

Ad

Certified Angus Beef patties : Two smashed patties seared for a crispy edge.

: Two smashed patties seared for a crispy edge. Crispy julienne pepperoni : Thinly sliced pepperoni fried until crunchy, adding a salty, smoky element.

: Thinly sliced pepperoni fried until crunchy, adding a salty, smoky element. Provolone cheese : Melted over the patties for creaminess.

: Melted over the patties for creaminess. Rosemary tomato jam : A sweet-savory condiment developed by Chef Paul Wahlberg, balancing the pepperoni’s saltiness.

: A sweet-savory condiment developed by Chef Paul Wahlberg, balancing the pepperoni’s saltiness. Garlic butter finish: Brushed on the bun for added richness.

The burger is served on a toasted brioche bun, with optional upgrades like tater tots or french fries for $1.95. The Spicy Wahl-A-Rita cocktail, designed to complement the burger, combines spicy tequila, citrus, and blackberry notes and is priced at $12.

Ad

The Pepperoni Smash Burger is available at participating Wahlburgers locations nationwide in the U.S. from April 1 to mid-June 2025. Prices may vary by region, but the burger starts at $10.95, with cocktail and side add-ons costing extra. The brand’s app and website include a location finder for real-time availability.

Boston Deli Boys collaboration

Ad

Wahlburgers partnered with Chad McDonough (aka Prosciutto Papi) and Tommy Guarino, the Boston Deli Boys, to promote the Pepperoni Smash Burger. Known for their viral Boston-centric food content and 2 million combined followers, the duo filmed reactions to the burger ahead of its launch.

These videos will roll out on Wahlburgers’ TikTok (@wahlburgersofficial) and Instagram (@Wahlburgers) throughout April. Randy Sharpe, CEO of Wahlburgers, stated in a press release on 25 March 2025:

“The Pepperoni Smash is all about big, bold taste — so teaming up with a couple of guys who know Boston food inside and out just made sense. This is just the beginning with Chad and Tommy. They represent what Wahlburgers is all about — authenticity, passion, and a deep love for the brand’s hometown.”

Ad

The collaboration underscores Wahlburgers’ ties to Boston, where the chain was founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul Wahlberg in 2011. The Boston Deli Boys’ content often highlights East Coast culinary staples, making them a strategic fit for the burger’s rollout.

Wahlclub rewards and perks

Wahlclub members can get first dibs on the limited-time burger (Image via Wahlburgers)

Wahlburgers’ loyalty program, Wahlclub, offers members early access to new items like the Pepperoni Smash Burger, exclusive discounts, and sneak peeks. Guests can join via the Wahlburgers app or website to earn rewards. The program also provides updates on future collaborations and limited-time menu drops.

Ad

The Pepperoni Smash Burger combines Wahlburgers’ signature hearty portions with regional flair, available for a limited time this spring. With the Boston Deli Boys driving social media buzz and Wahlclub offering early access, the burger aims to attract both loyal patrons and newcomers. For location details or rewards sign-up, visit wahlburgers.com or download the Wahlburgers app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback