Best fast food deals to grab for Pi Day 2025

Pi Day 2025, celebrated on March 14, brings math enthusiasts and food lovers together with discounts on pies, pizzas, and circular treats. The date (3/14) honors the mathematical constant π (3.14159…) and coincides with Albert Einstein's birthday.

Fast-food chains like Burger King, Marco's Pizza, and 7-Eleven are marking the day with limited-time offers, including $3.14 deals and buy-one-get-one promotions.

From free desserts to discounted pizzas, these deals cater to both dine-in and online orders. Royal Perks and rewards members at select chains gain exclusive access, while others require promo codes like PIDAY or PIDAY25.

Circle of Savings: Where to Feast on Pi Day

1) Burger King offers free pie with a sweet twist

Get a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with any purchase of $3.14 or more at BK (Image via Burger King)

Burger King's Royal Perks members can claim a free Hershey's Sundae Pie on March 14 with any purchase of $3.14 or more. The chain also launched a week−long promotion starting March 10, giving members daily deals like a free Croissan'wich with a $1 minimum purchase.

2) Marco’s Pizza slashes prices for pizza lovers

Marco’s Pizza is offering a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 when customers buy any large or extra-large menu-priced pizza. The deal, available online or via the app with code PIDAY, applies only to orders placed on Pi Day.

3) 7-Eleven serves up $3.14 pizzas and more

Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations will sell whole pizzas for $3.14 on March 14. Members of 7 Rewards and Speedy Rewards can also try the new Supreme Pizza.

Additionally, Laredo Taco Company (inside select 7−Eleven stores) offers quesadillas for $3.14, while Raise the Roost provides a Chicken Tender Box with biscuits and a dipping sauce for the same price.

4) Crust Pizza Co. doubles the deal

Crust Pizza Co. is running a buy-one-get-one offer: Purchase a large menu-priced pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14. Valid for dine-in and take-away on Pi Day, the deal is limited to one per customer and excludes combo promotions.

5) Round Table Pizza rewards members with personal pies

Royal Rewards members get a single-topping pizza for $3.14 with a L or XL pizza (Image via Round Table Pizza)

Royal Rewards members at Round Table Pizza can snag a personal one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large or extra-large pizza. The offer is available only on March 14, and customers must sign up for the rewards program before the deadline.

6) Papa Murphy’s cut prices by 31.4%

Papa Murphy’s is offering 31.4% off online orders with code PIDAY25 on Pi Day, March 14. The discount applies to regularly priced items and can be redeemed once per customer.

7) Blaze Pizza extends savings through March

Blaze Pizza’s 12th annual Pi Day deal includes a second 11-inch pizza for $3.14 with any purchase of an equal or larger pie. Customers also receive a code for a repeat deal, valid through March 31. The offer applies to app orders, including delivery.

8) Cicis Pizza promotes buy-one-get-one pies

Enjoy a pizza for $3.14* at Cicis Pizza with a special code- PIDAY (Image via Cicis Pizza)

Cicis Pizza is offering a second medium or large one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of a same-sized pie. Available for pickup only, the deal requires code PIDAY for online or in-store orders.

Pi Day 2025 delivers a variety of fast-food discounts, from $3.14 pizzas to percentage-based savings. While some deals require app orders or membership sign-ups, others are accessible with simple promo codes.

Whether it's pizza, dessert, or a taco craving, March 14 offers a math-inspired excuse to indulge affordably.

