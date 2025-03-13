How to get Mini Pizzas for free at Mountain Mike’s ? Pi Day deal explored 

Mountain Mike’s is treating pizza lovers to a great deal on Pi Day (3/14). Traditionally associated with mathematics and numbers, Pi Day has eventually evolved into a fun day for foodies.

For Pi Day 2025, Mountain Mike's is offering an exciting promotion- free Mini Pizzas, exclusively for members. The Mini Pizza offer is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders, accompanied by terms and conditions depending upon the locations.

Availability of the Mountain Mike’s Mini Pizza Offer

The Pi Day mini Pizza deal is an exciting limited period promotion available for the Mountain rewards member at participating locations on March 14, 2025.

The exact timing of the offer cannot be confirmed as they differ from location to location. Thus, individuals are suggested to check out their nearest location to confirm the availability.

How to Become a Mountain Mike's Loyalty Member

Only customers who are members of the loyalty program can take advantage of the treat:

The first step to enjoy this Pi deal is to become a member of the Mountain rewards program. Visit the Pizza restraunt's official website or download the app from both iOS and Android. To join one needs to create an account to sign up. After becoming a member, customers will receive notifications regarding exciting rewards and Pi day promotions. Once signed in, customers can redeem the free pizza after qualifying the 20-ounce beverage purchase.

Guide to avail the Pi Day offer

Head over to the restaurant to make sure about the participating locations. After confirmation, one can place an order online, take out, or dine-in.

To get a free mini pizza, purchase a 20-ounce beverage bottle. The beverage, along with the mini pizza, will be added to the order.

Make sure to be logged into the rewards account while placing the order online, and if ordering online be sure to let the cashier know regarding the loyalty membership.

About the Pizza Restaurant - Mountain Mike’s

What started as a single Pizzeria in 1978 has now over 300 locations across the western United States, including California, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, and many more.

Mountain Mike's offers a wide variety of pizza and side dishes with their signature Pepperoni Pizza being the absolute fan favorite. This family-oriented restaurant also offers a fundraising program to help raise money for local schools, youth sports teams, academic clubs, charities, church groups, and other non-profit organizations. The donations vary from location to location, but generally they range from 20 to 40 percent per restaurant.

Final thoughts

Pi Day is an ideal celebration for pizza lovers and this time around Mountain Mike’s is making it even more exciting. This exclusive promotion for Mountain rewards members can be redeemed at the participating locations.

By adding a required item, which is the 20-ounce beverage bottle, one can enjoy a mini pizza for free. Pizza enthusiasts shall mark their calendars for March 14, 2025, to not miss the chance to devor a pizza treat this Pi Day.

