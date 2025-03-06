Domino's launches new Parmesan Stuffed Crust: Related deals, availability, and more details explored

Domino's has introduced a new stuffed pizza crust to its fans. The American multinational pizza chain has released Parmesan Stuffed Crust.

Ad

Available in stores across the U.S., the new Parmesan Stuffed Crust features a buttery-flavored dough packed with melty mozzarella and sprinkled with Parmesan. Fans can purchase a one-topping Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza for $9.99 each during National Stuffed Crust Week, which runs from March 3 to 9.

Meanwhile, according to PR Newswire, to promote its launch, the pizza company is also giving away $250,000 worth of free Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza to anyone who has previously ordered stuffed crust from the brand’s competitors in the past through its ‘Cheat Receipts’ campaign.

Ad

Domino's new Parmesan Stuffed Crust: Flavor explored

Made of premium buttery-flavored dough, the new Parmesan Stuffed Crust is stuffed with melty real mozzarella cheese, and topped with the brand’s iconic garlic seasoning. The crust is then topped with a sprinkle of real Parmesan.

Talking about the launch, Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer, said (via PR Newswire):

“One of the most common questions we're asked is, 'When will you launch stuffed crust?’”

Ad

“We’re excited to announce that our first-ever stuffed crust is finally here and we promise, it is worth the wait. We think the best stuffed crust was saved for last.”

On March 3, 2025, the pizza company took to its official Instagram account to share the launch with its fans. Sharing a video @dominos wrote:

“been keeping this one to myself meet parmesan stuffed crust”

Ad

Ad

Domino's executive vice president and chief marketing officer Kate Trumbull, further added:

“What sets our stuffed crust apart from others? Easy. The proof is in how it tastes.”

“Anyone can add cheese to their most popular crust type, but we started with our premium, buttery Handmade Pan dough and topped it with our signature garlic seasoning, which we know customers love. To make the crust even more cheesy and delectable, we finished it with a shake of real Parmesan.”

Ad

“We believe our crust is so delicious, in fact, that we're launching Cheat Receipts – a sweepstakes that gives away free Domino's Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza to anyone who has ordered stuffed crust elsewhere in the past. We want customers to try it for themselves and put our new crust to the test!”

Related deals

The pizza company is giving away $250,000 worth of free Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza to its customers who went elsewhere to satisfy their stuffed crust cravings. This offer comes through Cheat Receipts, a campaign where fans can enter for a chance to win the new launch till March 23, 2025.

Ad

On March 5, 2025, the pizza brand shared how fans can avail of the offer through the Cheat Receipts campaign on Instagram.

Ad

Notably, winners will be entered into a drawing. When selected, they will receive a code for a free Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza via email.

Price & availability

To celebrate the launch of Parmesan Stuffed, Domino's has declared March 3 to March 9 as National Stuffed Crust Week. During this period, customers can try one-topping Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizzas for $9.99 each.

The Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizzas can be purchased as part of Domino's Carryout Deal during National Stuffed Crust Week and beyond across the U.S. locations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback