"Wow she really was sleeping" — Internet reacts as Hawk Tuah girl reposts TikTok about not wanting to go outside after disappearing from social media

Haliey Welch, popularly known as the Hawk Tuah girl, disappeared from social media in December 2024 following the failure of her memecoin, $HAWK. The X page @Dexerto posted an update about Welch, featuring her first social media activity since her absence across social media platforms.

Ad

Welch reposted a TikTok video of a man expressing his feelings of being at a point in life where lying in bed feels more appealing than stepping outside. The X page tweeted:

"The ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl made her first social media move since December’s response to the alleged crypto ‘pump and dump’ She reposted a TikTok expressing the sentiment of not wanting to go outside"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Internet users quickly took to X to express their views on Haliey Welch's latest social media activity, with one X user poking fun at the internet personality and tweeting:

"Wow she really was sleeping 😭"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kinda brought that feeling upon herself," another X user mentioned.

"She’s a thief and needs to be put on trial while doing a full refund including everyone around her who was complicit and took part in stolen money. Trashy Thief." an internet user added

While netizens called out Haliey Welch for the alleged failure of her memecoin $HAWK, some took her side as well:

Ad

"Scam everyone and then post that you don’t feel like leaving the house… I wonder why, right? 🤔" an X user tweeted

"As if scamming your fans wasn't shameless enough, she even managed to take it a step further" a netizen commented

"While she deserves a lot of the blame, I believe there is is someone behind the scenes that took advantage of her. I genuinely believe she does not have the intelligence to pull of some elaborate crypto scam. they just used her name" another netizen said

Ad

"She did nothing wrong. Free her. The world was better with her in it." an individual expressed

"Free her , she just had the wrong people advising her," another netizen added.

"I take this situation extremely seriously": Hawk Tuah girl mentions in statement addressing cryptocurrency crash

In December 2024, Haliey Welch, better known as the Hawk Tuah girl, launched a cryptocurrency meme coin called $HAWK. Followers of the internet personality reportedly began investing in the same, owing to Welch's social media endorsements. However, the meme coin's value dropped drastically, from $490 million to $60 million in just 20 minutes.

Ad

Ad

The Hawk Tuah girl's crypto memecoin was dubbed a "scam" by YouTube investigator CoffeeZilla, who called out the internet personality during a conversation on X Spaces. Calling it one of the most "miserable, horrible" launches he had ever seen, the YouTube investigator said:

“I’ve been tracing it on chain for a while. You guys generated over $1M in fees while y’all fans got rug-pulled. This is the worst tokenomics I’ve ever seen and it is a scam.”

Ad

Following the backlash after her alleged memecoin failure, the Hawk Tuah girl took to X on December 20, 2024, to address the situation and offer help to those affected:

"I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community. I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter."

Ad

While Haliey Welch has maintained a distance from social media following the alleged crypto crash, an episode of her Talk Tuah podcast featuring FaZe Banks and his team was allegedly leaked on YouTube in February 2025. In the alleged leaked bit of the podcast, Welch dubbed her crypto venture a mistake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback