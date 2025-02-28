Subway brings back any Footlong for $6.99 offer: Everything we know so far

Reintroducing its "Footlong for $6.99" promotion, Subway now allows customers to order any footlong sub at a discounted price starting February 28, 2025. The deal, announced in a February 27 press release, requires using the promo code 699FL on the Subway app or website. It excludes Footlong Snacks and third-party delivery orders, with additional fees for add-ons and delivery.

Ad

The promotion coincides with Subway's limited-time new OREO® Footlong Cookie, a warm double chocolate dessert launched earlier this year. North America Subway President Doug Fry stated the offer addresses consumer demand for "freshly made, great-tasting sandwiches at an exceptional value."

Footlong for $6.99 promotion mechanics and timeline

Subway is back with its tasty Footlong for $6.99 offer (Image via Subway)

The "Footlong for $6.99" deal runs for a limited time, beginning February 28, 2025. Customers must order via the Subway app or Subway.com and enter the promo code 699FL at checkout. The offer applies to all footlong subs, including custom creations with vegetables, freshly sliced meats, and signature sauces.

Ad

Delivery orders are permitted but incur extra fees, and the deal cannot be combined with other discounts. Subway North America President Doug Fry emphasized the promotion's focus on affordability in the press release, saying:

“People continue to watch their spending but don't want to sacrifice quality, quantity and taste for value when dining on the go, with the return of the $6.99 Any Footlong offer, Subway is delivering on all three.”

Ad

Alongside the "Footlong for $6.99" promotion, Subway suggests adding the new OREO® Footlong Cookie to the meal. Introduced last month, the dessert blends a double chocolate cookie with classic OREO flavors and is served warm. While not part of the discounted sub deal, the cookie is available for purchase separately during the promotional period.

Subway MVP rewards and eligibility

Subway MVP rewards allow customers more ways to earn perks & power (Image via Subway)

Subway MVP Rewards members gain access to exclusive savings during the "Footlong for $6.99" promotion. However, per the program's terms, points cannot be earned on third-party delivery orders, catering purchases, or gift cards.

Ad

The loyalty program, available at participating U.S. locations, aims to incentivize repeat visits. Members can stack rewards with the footlong deal but cannot combine it with other coupons.

Participation rules and restrictions

The deal excludes footlong snacks that include OREO Footlong Cookies (Image via Subway)

The "Footlong for $6.99" offer is valid only at participating U.S. Subway restaurants. One use per order is allowed, and add-ons like extra cheese or bacon incur additional costs. The deal excludes Footlong Snacks, a category that includes smaller items like pretzels and chips.

Ad

Third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash are excluded, though direct Subway delivery via the app remains an option. Taxes and delivery fees apply, and the promotion may end without notice.

Subway's "Footlong for $6.99" promotion marks the return of a fan-favorite deal, targeting budget-conscious consumers amid rising dining costs. By limiting the offer to digital orders, the chain aims to boost app engagement and reward loyalty members.

While the OREO® Footlong Cookie adds novelty, the footlong discount remains the headline—a strategic play to drive traffic during a traditionally slow sales period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback