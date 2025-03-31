What are the new menu items launched by Cheesecake Factory? 2025 menu explored

The Cheesecake Factory menu has been enhanced with quite a few new items, with some taken off as well. The updated menu, which was announced in an Instagram post on March 10, 2025, includes 23 items, including special menu items, new menu additions, a low-calorie item, beverages, and a dessert item. Cheesecake Factory also dropped 13 items from the menu.

Menu overhauls and changes are common at the Cheesecake Factory which is known for its extensive menu spanning over 20 pages. In a 2017 interview with Nation's Restaurant News, founder David Overton said that menu changes happen about twice a year, bringing in new items to keep customers interested and returning for more.

The new menu items at the Cheesecake Factory

The updated menu at the Cheesecake Factory has 23 new items. The Special Menu section has ten items, and the New Additions section has five dishes, along with four beverages and one dessert.

The small plates and snacks include Grilled Asparagus with Lemon Ricotta and Toasted Almonds, Honey Roasted Carrots in Maple-Brown Butter glaze, Charred Sugar Snap Peas with fresh chile-lime vinaigrette, Asian Cucumber Salad with sesame, soy, garlic, and red chiles, and Chicken and Jalapeno Fritters from the Special Menu section. These are also included in the Skinnylicious menu, along with the new Grilled Branzino.

The Special Menu also includes Chicken Shawarma, a Mortadella Panion Sandwich, a double smash Cheeseburger, and Thai Stir-Fried Noodles, which can be ordered with sauteed shrimp as an add-on.

The new appetizer includes the Ahi Tuna and Shrimp, featuring Ahi Tuna and poached shrimp with green onion, cilantro, and lime juices, served with guacamoles and crispy tortillas. The Seared Tuna Tataki Salad is a new menu item featuring an Ahi Tuna addition as well.

Steak items include Steak Frites featuring charbroiled rib-eye in a red wine sauce with grilled onions, garlic-herb butter, and Parmesan fries; Spicy Ginger Beef Tenderloin is served with white rice, and features filet mignon sauteed with shiitake mushrooms, snap peas, peppers and onion in the Cheesecake Factory's Sesame Ginger Sauce; and the Grilled Steak and Eggs features grilled ribeye served with farm fresh eggs, with either potatoes or tomatoes and toast.

There are three cocktails and a mocktail on the new menu- Japanese Whiskey Sour, Yuzu Drop featuring vodka, elderflower liqueur, yuzu juice, and kaffir lime, and Margarita Verde featuring tequila with chile, lime, and pineapple for cocktail options. There is the Yuzu Crush as part of the non-alcoholic beverages, featuring Yuzu and fresh lemon. There is a new dessert as well- the Kid's Strawberry Shortcake featuring the Factory's Shortcake along with vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream.

Discontinued Menu items

As part of the overhaul, 13 items have also been removed from Cheesecake Factory menus. These items include the Everything Flatbread Pizza, Mushroom Burger, Seared Ahi Tuna Salad, White Chicken Chili, Spicy Cashew Chicken, Bistro Shrimp Pasta, Fried Shrimp Platter, Petite Filet, Loaded Mashed Potato Omelet, Taco Doragos and Eggs, and two Skinnlylicious items- Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken and Spicy Shrimp Pasta. The Factory Combinations have also been discontinued, where customers could order two different entrees at a set price.

The new menu is in line with the Factory's commitment to keeping their menu fresh and interesting with biannual updates, and features some interesting menu items. While the availability of some items may vary by location, customers should head to their nearest Cheesecake Factory location to try the new menu.

