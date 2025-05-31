American golfer John Daly has reacted to an old picture of him with 15-time major winner Tiger Woods. This week, the PGA Tour players have started with their outing at the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

On Wednesday, prior to the start of the competition, the PGA Tour shared a few pictures from over the years, recapping the key moments held at Jack's place. They also shared a picture of John Daly and Tiger Woods, with the two seemingly having a conversation.

On Friday, May 30, Daly reshared the post on his Instagram story with a sad sticker.

Check out John Daly's Instagram story below:

John Daly has a cryptic reaction to old picture with Tiger Woods from Jack’s Place/@pga_johndaly

Tiger Woods had been very successful at the Memorial Tournament. He won the event five times in his career. However, in 2025, because of his major struggle with the injury, he did not play in the event.

Is John Daly playing at the Memorial Tournament 2025?

John Daly and Tiger Woods are not playing at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. This season on the Champions Tour, Daly has played in five tournaments so far and made the cut in all of them.

Meanwhile, this week on the PGA Tour, players have already started with the game at the Memorial Tournament, and after two rounds, Ben Griffin is tied for the lead with Nick Taylor.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament after Friday's round:

T1 Nick Taylor: -7

T1 Ben Griffin: -7

3 Akshay Bhatia: -5

4 Scottie Scheffler: -4

T5 Sam Burns: -3

T5 Shane Lowry: -3

T5 Jordan Spieth: -3

T8 Tom Hoge: -2

T8 Russell Henley: -2

T8 Xander Schauffele: -2

T8 Collin Morikawa: -2

T12 Ryan Fox: E

T12 Mackenzie Hughes: E

T12 Jacob Bridgeman: E

T12 Harris English: E

T12 Justin Rose: E

T12 Eric Cole: E

T18 Ryan Gerard: +1

T18 Sungjae Im: +1

T18 Taylor Pendrith: +1

T18 Robert MacIntyre: +1

T18 Patrick Cantlay: +1

T18 Keegan Bradley: +1

T18 Rickie Fowler: +1

T18 Tony Finau: +1

T18 Bud Cauley: +1

T27 Davis Thompson: +2

T27 Corey Conners: +2

T27 Austin Eckroat: +2

T27 Ludvig Åberg: +2

T31 Andrew Novak: +3

T31 Maverick McNealy: +3

T31 Min Woo Lee: +3

T31 Sam Stevens: +3

T31 Max Homa: +3

T31 Tommy Fleetwood: +3

T31 Si Woo Kim: +3

T31 Sepp Straka: +3

T31 Denny McCarthy: +3

T31 Viktor Hovland: +3

T31 Jhonattan Vegas: +3

T31 Harry Higgs: +3

T43 Nick Dunlap: +4

T43 Thomas Detry: +4

T43 Adam Scott: +4

T43 Brandt Snedeker: +4

T43 Alex Noren: +4

T43 Stephan Jaeger: +4

T43 Max Greyserman: +4

T50 Michael Kim: +5

T50 Matt Fitzpatrick: +5

T50 Justin Thomas: +5

T50 Matt Kuchar: +5

T50 Adam Hadwin: +5

T50 Cameron Young: +5

T50 Wyndham Clark: +5

T50 Hideki Matsuyama: +5

