John Daly gets a surprise performance as John Denver-inspired singer shares joy of playing in front of him

John Daly has once again found himself at the heart of Nashville’s music scene, this time as a surprise guest at a local performance. The two-time major winner was spotted enjoying rising artist Curt Buchan's set during a show hosted by Raised Rowdy at Duck Blind Nashville. Buchan shared photos from the night on Instagram, including one of him standing beside Daly.

He captioned the photo, writing:

"Nashville! Always love stepping into the music scene in this city. Folks are always the kindest…especially the ones I met this Wednesday! Thanks again to @mattburrilll @raisedrowdy @duckblindnash for having me kick off the night for the rest of the artists and bands. Wouldn’t have thought I’d ever play my songs in front of @pga_johndaly but here we are!"

Buchan, who hails from Upstate New York, blends mountain folk and country roots in his music. His influences include John Denver, Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours, Bob Dylan, and Charles Wesley Godwin.

John Daly surprises fans with impromptu performance in Nashville

John Daly didn't just attend the musical event, he later joined musician Dylan Wolff on stage for an impromptu rendition of Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door by Guns N' Roses.

Wolff posted a series of pictures along with a video of Daly’s surprise appearance, captioning it:

"So, about Wednesday….JOHN MF DALY crashed our @raisedrowdy party, and it couldn’t have been more of a blast!!! Thank you to everybody who made it possible, and thank you to all of the wonderful people who helped sing along and rock the roof off of @duckblindnash . I truly have the most rockin band, and I couldn’t be more grateful. This was one for the books 😆🍻"

John Daly has made similar appearances in the past, frequently taking to the stage to perform classic rock and country songs.

In January 2024, he performed Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville. Two months later, Daly sang the same track during a pro-am party at the Galleri Classic in California, adding a humorous twist before the chorus:

“Haven’t made a cut in weeks, my career looks so bleak.”

John Daly has built a history of live performances at golf events and parties. In 2022, he led a crowd sing-along at a Florida State football tailgate. Back in 2017, he performed with Gavin DeGraw at the Safeway Open.

In 2015, just days after a collapsed lung, John Daly joined Hootie & the Blowfish’s Mark Bryan on stage in Myrtle Beach.

