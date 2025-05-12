John Daly joins $1.5M worth comedian in hilarious new commercial

John Daly recently featured in a funny new Modo Casino commercial alongside stand-up comedian and actor Brad Williams. The video was shared on Daly’s Instagram, where the two teamed up for a golf-and-casino-themed promo.

In the clip, Daly tells Williams to “go for the green,” but the comedian misreads Daly’s golf instructions as casino lingo and starts hyping up Modo Casino, saying it has:

“over 600,000 games to choose from...then they have new slots being added every single day. Plus, it's free to play, it's secure, and it's fun, and "the payouts are the fastest in the business."

The banter ends with Daly mentioning the “beach,” and Williams jokes:

“Beach better have my money. And with Modo, they do.”

The caption on John Daly’s post read:

"@bradwilliamscomic and I are takin’ the course and the slots to a whole new level over at @modo_casino. We’re talkin’ long bombs off the tee and even bigger jackpots on the screen. American owned, no foreign funny business, just straight-up greatness. Hit that 5 SC signup bonus in my story. GRIP IT and SPIN IT 🎰⛳"

Brad Williams, who has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), brought his usual high-energy humor to the ad, while John Daly kept it cool as always.

John Daly recently collaborated with a new brand to host a cruise event

The two-time major champion John Daly has signed on as a brand ambassador for City Cruises and will headline a special event on Lake Michigan next month.

The event, set for June 13, 2025, will take place aboard a cruise in Chicago and is being promoted as a “loud and legendary night”. Fans will get a chance to meet Daly in person, hear stories from his PGA Tour career, and enjoy views of the city skyline.

City Cruises announced the collaboration on May 9 through Instagram with the caption:

"Tee up for an unforgettable night! 🏌️‍♂️⛳ Join golf legend @pga_johndaly for tour tales, major wins, and life beyond the fairway — all while cruising past stunning skyline views aboard #CityCruisesLive."

The three-hour cruise will include dinner, live shows, a DJ, cabaret-style seating, and an open bar. Tickets are priced at $117 for a modified view, $157 for standard access, and $242 for the VIP package. The VIP tier offers early boarding, front-row seating, a signed photo, and a private bartender.

While John Daly is staying busy off the course, he won’t be playing at the upcoming PGA Championship. The 58-year-old will miss the major due to a scheduling conflict with the senior tour’s Regions Tradition, which takes place the same week.

